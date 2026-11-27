The dialogue highlights regulatory infrastructure as a key challenge to institutional adoption of stablecoins and asset tokenisation.

Jakarta, Indonesia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 27, 2026) - Coinfest Asia and Indonesia's Financial Services Authority (OJK) discussed key challenges and the strategic direction of digital asset development in Indonesia during the Industry Intelligence: Key Findings & Regulator Dialogue on Indonesia's Digital Assets forum, held at the OJK Innovation Centre in Jakarta on 17 November 2026. The dialogue highlighted token holder protection, secondary market liquidity, and institutional readiness for stablecoin adoption and asset tokenisation.

During the meeting, Coinfest Asia presented its report, Practitioner Intelligence on Stablecoins and Tokenization in Asia, which brings together industry practitioners' perspectives on the opportunities, risks, and implementation challenges of digital assets across Asian markets. The report served as a basis for dialogue, connecting practical industry experience with discussions on the development of Indonesia's digital asset ecosystem.

"We have brought together practitioners' perspectives on what is needed to advance stablecoins and tokenisation, from asset holder protection and secondary market liquidity to institutional readiness. Through our dialogue with OJK, we aim to bring real industry needs to the attention of regulators, helping ensure that policy development takes into account the practical challenges of implementation," said Dhila Rizqia, Co-Head of Coinfest Asia.

Asset Protection, Liquidity, and Institutional Readiness in Focus

For asset tokenisation, the report identifies three key requirements for broader institutional adoption: clarity on token holder rights and protection of underlying assets in the event of issuer insolvency, secondary market liquidity, and distribution readiness and investor participation.

The report also examines tokenisation opportunities across six asset classes: gold, money market funds, real estate, private credit or SME financing, equities or equity indices, and intellectual property royalties. Based on practitioners' assessments, gold and money market funds are considered relatively nearer-term opportunities for tokenisation in Asia, although further development of distribution channels and supporting infrastructure remains necessary.

For stablecoin adoption, the report outlines eight areas of internal institutional readiness: due diligence on issuer reserves, issuer assessment and selection, compliance monitoring, wallet and custody governance, accounting treatment, settlement processes, redemption procedures, and board approvals.

OJK Recognises the Importance of Industry Input in Developing the Digital Asset Ecosystem

Steven Suhadi, Co-Founder of Coinfest Asia, presents the Practitioner Intelligence on Stablecoins and Tokenization in Asia report to Adi Budiarso, Chief Executive of Financial Sector Technology Innovation, Digital Financial Assets and Crypto Assets Supervision at OJK.

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Adi Budiarso, Chief Executive of Financial Sector Technology Innovation, Digital Financial Assets and Crypto Assets Supervision at OJK, said the report presented by Coinfest Asia could provide valuable input in understanding the needs and dynamics of the digital financial asset industry.

"For us, this report provides valuable input in understanding the needs and dynamics of the industry," Adi said.

During the dialogue, Adi also emphasised the importance of translating industry discussions into concrete actions to strengthen the ecosystem and increase innovation's contribution to the national economy. He noted that digital financial asset development requires collaboration among government, industry participants, innovators, academics, the media, and communities.

"Indonesia has significant potential to play a more active role in the global digital financial transformation. However, we must recognise that we cannot work alone," he said.

Beyond collaboration, Adi highlighted the importance of balancing industry growth with ecosystem readiness. He outlined three priorities that should form part of the vision for digital financial asset development: improving public financial literacy, strengthening the industry, and maintaining stability.

"Our vision must encompass at least these three elements: literacy, industry, and stability," Adi said.

Adi also expressed hope that the findings and recommendations presented during the meeting would lead to concrete follow-up actions. Looking ahead, OJK is encouraging the measurement of progress in financial literacy, financial inclusion, and governance to ensure that industry development initiatives deliver tangible outcomes.

Through its dialogue with OJK, Coinfest Asia aims to bring practitioners' perspectives into discussions on the future direction of Indonesia's digital asset sector. The meeting forms part of broader efforts to strengthen communication among industry participants, financial institutions, and regulators, enabling a more structured discussion of the needs and practical challenges associated with stablecoin and tokenisation implementation.

The Practitioner Intelligence on Stablecoins and Tokenization in Asia report was developed from four closed-door discussions involving practitioners and industry leaders from various Asian markets during the Institutional Summit in Bali on 21 August 2026, with support from ICEx Group.

The full report is available through Coinfest Asia's official website, providing financial institutions and other stakeholders with a reference for understanding the opportunities, risks, and implementation readiness associated with stablecoins and asset tokenisation.

About Coinfest Asia

Coinfest Asia is the world's crypto festival and an end-to-end growth partner for the crypto and Web3 industry, providing integrated solutions across three core pillars: Intelligence, Marketing, and Experiences.

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