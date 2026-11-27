The Coca-Cola Company and Gutsche Family Investments (GFI) have completed the sale of a 75% controlling interest in Coca-Cola Beverages Africa Pty. Ltd. (CCBA) to Coca-Cola HBC AG.

The proposed transaction was first announced in October 2025. The companies closed on Nov. 27 after receiving all necessary regulatory approvals in Africa.

Coca-Cola and Coca-Cola HBC have a separate option agreement providing Coca-Cola HBC the opportunity to acquire the remaining 25% stake in CCBA held by Coca-Cola within a six-year period.

CCBA is the largest Coca-Cola bottler in Africa, operating in 14 countries. Following completion of the deal, Coca-Cola HBC is the second-largest Coca-Cola bottler globally by volume, extending its footprint to 43 markets and serving approximately 1.2 billion consumers across Europe and Africa.

Advancing Coca-Cola's Refranchising Strategy

The completion of the transaction marks another significant milestone in Coca-Cola's ongoing strategy to refranchise company-owned and controlled bottling operations.

"This transaction reflects the strength of the Coca-Cola system and our long-term commitment to building locally led, world-class bottling operations," said Henrique Braun, CEO of The Coca-Cola Company. "CCBA has established a strong foundation across Africa, and Coca-Cola HBC brings proven capabilities, deep market expertise and a successful track record of investing for sustainable growth."

Luis Felipe Avellar, president of the Africa operating unit of The Coca Cola Company, said, "We are confident this combination will create new opportunities for customers, consumers and communities across the continent. Coca-Cola HBC is a strong, valued partner that has the ability to grow our business in Africa."

The Gutsche family will remain connected to the Coca-Cola system and Africa through its ownership stake in Coca-Cola HBC.

Strengthening Coca-Cola HBC's Presence in Africa

The acquisition builds on Coca-Cola HBC's origins in Nigeria 75 years ago and its expansion into Egypt in 2022. Following completion of the acquisition, Coca-Cola HBC now represents approximately two-thirds of Africa's total Coca-Cola system volume and serves more than half of the continent's population. The combination creates a stronger platform to share capabilities, invest in people and infrastructure, and drive sustainable, profitable growth.

Zoran Bogdanovic, CEO of Coca-Cola HBC, said: "Today we mark a historic milestone as we complete the acquisition of CCBA. Africa is where Coca-Cola HBC began 75 years ago, and this acquisition significantly strengthens our presence across this incredible continent, creating a strong platform for sustainable, profitable growth. Our listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange this week further underlines our long-term commitment to South Africa and the broader African continent.

"CCBA is a high-quality business with strong market positions, deep local knowledge and talented people. We are very pleased to welcome our new colleagues to Coca-Cola HBC. Together, we will invest in our leading 24/7 portfolio, our bespoke capabilities and our passionate people to capture the significant opportunities ahead.

"I would like to thank The Coca-Cola Company and the Gutsche family for their trust and partnership, and our teams across CCBA, Coca-Cola HBC and the wider Coca-Cola system for their commitment in completing this transaction. We look forward to working together to drive joint success."

As part of the transaction, Coca-Cola sold 41.52% of its 66.52% stake in CCBA to Coca-Cola HBC, while Coca-Cola HBC acquired the 33.48% stake held by GFI.

Rothschild Co. acted as sole financial adviser to Coca-Cola. Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE, Amsterdam Branch and UBS AG London Branch acted as financial advisers to Coca-Cola HBC. Nomura International acted as sole financial adviser to GFI.

About The Coca-Cola Company

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a total beverage company with products sold in more than 200 countries and territories. Our company's purpose is to refresh the world and make a difference. We sell multiple billion-dollar brands across several beverage categories worldwide. Our portfolio of sparkling soft drink brands includes Coca-Cola, Sprite and Fanta. Our water, sports, coffee and tea brands include Dasani, smartwater, vitaminwater, Topo Chico, BODYARMOR, Powerade, Costa, Georgia, Fuze Tea, Gold Peak and Ayataka. Our juice, value-added dairy and plant-based beverage brands include Minute Maid, Simply, innocent, Del Valle, fairlife and Santa Clara. We're constantly transforming our portfolio, from reducing sugar in our drinks to bringing innovative new products to market. We seek to positively impact people's lives, communities and the planet through water replenishment, packaging recycling, sustainable sourcing practices and carbon emissions reductions across our value chain. Together with our bottling partners, we employ more than 700,000 people, helping bring economic opportunity to local communities worldwide. Learn more at www.coca-colacompany.com and follow us on Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Coca-Cola HBC AG

Coca-Cola HBC is a growth-focused consumer packaged goods business and strategic bottling partner of The Coca-Cola Company. Our business was founded in Nigeria in 1951, and this year we celebrate our 75th anniversary. We open up moments that refresh us all, by creating value for our stakeholders and supporting the socio-economic development of the communities in which we operate. With a vision to be the leading 24/7 beverage partner, we offer drinks for all occasions around the clock. Following the completion of our acquisition of a majority stake in Coca-Cola Beverages Africa on 27 November 2026, we work together with our customers to serve more than 1.2 billion consumers across 43 markets in Europe and Africa.

Our portfolio is one of the strongest, broadest and most flexible in the beverage industry, with consumer-leading brands across the sparkling, adult sparkling, juice, water, sport, energy, ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and premium spirits categories, with snacks as an additional offering. Our products include Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Fanta, Sprite, Schweppes, Kinley, Costa Coffee, Caffè Vergnano, Valser, Romerquelle, Dasani and other water brands, FuzeTea, Powerade, Cappy, Monster Energy, Finlandia Vodka, The Macallan, Jack Daniel's and Plazma. We foster an open and inclusive work environment for approximately 50,000 employees and believe that a positive environmental impact is integral to our future growth. We are among the leaders of the global beverage industry across major sustainability benchmarks, including the Dow Jones Best-in-Class Indices, CDP, MSCI ESG, FTSE ESG and ISS ESG.

Coca-Cola HBC is listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: CCH), Euronext Athens (Euronext Athens: EEE) and the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE: CHB). For more information, please visit https://www.coca-colahellenic.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements, estimates or projections that constitute "forward-looking statements" as defined under U.S. federal securities laws. Generally, the words "believe," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "project," "will" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which generally are not historical in nature.

Forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause The Coca-Cola Company's actual results to differ materially from its historical experience and its present expectations or projections. These risks include, but are not limited to, the failure to realize the anticipated benefits from the transaction, risks and uncertainties related to the transaction and related arrangements, and other risks discussed in The Coca-Cola Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and its subsequently filed reports on Form 10-Q, which filings are available from the SEC.

Coca-Cola HBC's actual results and events could also differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements in this press release, including the corresponding risks described above. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty and reflect current expectations and assumptions as to future events and circumstances that may not prove accurate. There can be no assurance that future results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Coca-Cola HBC or CCBA will meet these expectations.

You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Neither The Coca-Cola Company nor Coca-Cola HBC undertakes any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, other than as required by law or regulation.

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Contacts:

The Coca-Cola Company

Investors and Analysts: Todd Beiger, koinvestorrelations@coca-cola.com

Global media: Scott Leith, sleith@coca-cola.com

Africa media: Wendy Thole-Muir, wtholemuir@coca-cola.com

Coca-Cola HBC

Investors and Analysts: Jemima Benstead, jemima.benstead@cchellenic.com

Media: Claire Evans, claire.evans@cchellenic.com

Coca-Cola Beverages Africa

South Africa media: Keli Fernie, kfernie@ccbagroup.com