After several years of relative calm following the 2016 peace agreement, Colombia has experienced a resurgence of armed guerrilla activity, alongside growing violence targeting critical infrastructure, including electricity generation and transmission facilities. The country's solar sector has also been affected, with Colombian renewable energy producer Evolti reporting a new attack involving explosives on its Delta 1 and Delta 2 solar farms in El Remolino, in the municipality of Taminango, in Colombia's southwestern department of Nariño. The Nov. 23 attack follows an Oct. 29 attack on the Naos ...

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