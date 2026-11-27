Australia's CIS Tender 12, which seeks up to 5 GW of new renewable energy generation across the National Electricity Market (NEM), excluding New South Wales, opened on Nov. 27. Federal Assistant Minister for Climate Change and Energy Josh Wilson said the CIS gives investors confidence to build the new energy infrastructure Australia needs. "This next tender will unlock up to 5 GW of new renewable generation to help power Australian homes and businesses for decades to come," said Wilson. Participation in the Developer Rating Scheme (DRS), introduced on Oct. 29, is now mandatory for CIS applicants. ...

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