Estonian renewable energy company Sunly has opened the 244 MW Risti solar park. The project is Estonia's largest operational PV plant to date. It spans over 270 hectares, consists of over 340,000 solar panels and is expected to produce enough electricity to meet the annual consumption of nearly 90,000 Estonian households. The €125 million ($137.1 million) investment was co-financed by the European Investment Bank, SEB and Luminor. As part of a local benefit arrangement, Sunly is paying the local Lääne-Nigula municipality 0.6% of the solar park's annual electricity sales revenue. Janno Randmaa, ...

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