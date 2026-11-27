A Chinese research team has developed a novel ultraviolet (UV)-converting polyolefin elastomer (POE) encapsulant for back-contact silicon solar modules, with the aim of improving their long-term reliability and mitigating UV-induced and potential-induced degradation (PID). The researchers sought to overcome the limitations of conventional UV-converting encapsulants, in which physically blended additives can migrate through the polymer matrix, compromising electrical insulation and moisture-barrier properties. To address this issue, they designed a reactive additive capable of forming covalent ...

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