Astronergy Earns EcoVadis Platinum for the Second Consecutive Year, Ranking Among the World's Top 1%

HANGZHOU, China, Nov. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Astronergy has once again been awarded the EcoVadis Platinum Medal at Group Level, placing it among the TOP 1% of companies assessed worldwide for sustainability. With a score of 90, up from 87 in 2025, the company has achieved the highest EcoVadis rating for the second consecutive year, reflecting its continued progress in its environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices.

This higher score represents improvement across all four assessment areas: Environment, Labor & Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement. Together, these areas cover not only how Astronergy manages its own operations, but also how it works with value chain partners.

"Sustainability is not just about setting targets. It is about making measurable progress and incorporating responsible practices into the way we do business," said Haiyan Huang, EVP & CSO at Astronergy. "Receiving the EcoVadis Platinum Medal at Group Level for the second time is an important recognition of our efforts across the value chain. It will encourage us to keep raising our standards and turning our sustainability commitments into action."

Astronergy has been translating its sustainability strategy into measurable targets and operational improvements. Its science-based climate targets have been approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), providing a clear framework for reducing greenhouse gas emissions across its operations and supply chain.

Taking 2024 as the baseline year, Astronergy aims to reduce its absolute Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 58.8% by 2034. Over the same period, it also aims to reduce Scope 3, Category 1 emissions from purchased goods and services by 63.8% per unit of product.

As the solar industry continues to expand its role in the global energy transition, responsible business practices are essential to building long-term trust with customers, partners and other stakeholders. Astronergy will continue working with its suppliers and partners to advance its climate commitments, strengthen ESG management and develop solar solutions that contribute to a lower-carbon future.

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