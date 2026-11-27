Researchers from China's Zhejiang Normal University have investigated the potential of integrating rooftop photovoltaics with vertical farming to improve land productivity, reduce reliance on grid electricity, and ensure economic viability. Their study combines a year-long experiment using flowering plants with simulations across 40 Chinese counties to assess the trade-offs between land use, energy performance, and profitability. "Vertical farming saves land but multiplies the energy needed for lighting and climate control," the team explained. "Photovoltaics can supply that energy, but only ...

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