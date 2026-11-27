UK developer Push Power has installed a 2.8 MW rooftop solar installation at Bentley Motors headquarters in Crewe, England, in a project covering four roofs at the manufacturers new paint shop facility. The installation saw Push Power work with a local partner to deploy a single drone to lift 2,030 solar panels at a height of more than 20 meters. The developer estimates using drones halved the installation time while delivering a safer working environment for engineers, reduced manual handling and, by bypassing diesel-fueled telehandlers, reduced construction vehicle emissions at the site. Push ...

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