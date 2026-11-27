At the Precious Metals Summit in Zurich, Commodity TV talks with Ann Wilkinson, VP Investor Relations of Mineros (TSX: MSA, OTCQX: MNSAF), a Latin American gold producer with operations in Nicaragua and Colombia. Ann explains how Mineros produced about 227,000 ounces of gold equivalent in 2025 and why 2026 is a transformational year: the Hemco plant in Nicaragua is being expanded to 2,500 tonnes per day, high-grade material from artisanal mining partners is now batch processed, grades have risen from about 6.6 to 7.6 g/t and silver recoveries have climbed from 37% into the mid-70s. The alluvial operations in Colombia remain steady, and the company sees a path to 300,000 ounces from existing operations and up to 500,000 ounces by 2030. She also covers the capital plan of about US$113 million, US$30 million in ordinary dividends, a US$175 million buyback authorization and a proposed special dividend of about US$58 million, the US$206 million Porvenir project with a construction decision expected early next year, US$228 million in cash, bullion and receivables, and the Tolima project acquired from AngloGold Ashanti with a historical estimate of about 23 million ounces. Mineros MSA Gold Nicaragua Colombia GoldProducer Dividend CommodityTV Company overview: Mineros S.A. ? https://www.mineros.com.co ISIN: COC07PA00027, WKN: A1JLEF, TSX: MSA.TO More videos about Mineros S.A. ? https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/channel/mineros-sa/ Get our free Newsletter (English) ? https://eepurl.com/bScRBX Get our free Newsletter (German) ? https://eepurl.com/08pAn Gold Interview Production Precious Metals Summit Miningstocks Investing Stockmarket Mines CommodityTV Read our free reports at: https://rohstoff-reports.com/en/