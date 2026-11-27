Temu Wins Local Business Breakthrough Award for Supporting Italian SMEs

ROME, Nov. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Temu, the global online marketplace, has won the Local Business Breakthrough Award at Money Awards 2026 in recognition of its efforts to support the growth of Italian small and medium-sized businesses.

The award highlights how Temu helps Italian businesses overcome key barriers to e-commerce growth, including the complexity of managing online operations, the cost of establishing a digital presence, and the challenges of reaching new customers in domestic and international markets.

Organised by Money.it, one of Italy's leading economic and financial news platforms, the award builds on Temu's 2025 recognition as Best E-Commerce Company, this time highlighting its support for local business growth.

"Temu is playing a growing role in Italy's e-commerce market, helping local businesses reach more customers," said a Money.it spokesperson. "We are pleased to recognise its continued work to support Italian enterprises and create new opportunities for them to grow online."

Since the introduction of Temu's Local Seller Program in Italy in 2024, the platform has helped Italian businesses expand their reach in domestic and international markets. Some 68% of Italian sellers on Temu said they had entered new international markets since joining the platform, while 79% said they had increased production or operational capacity and 25% said they had hired additional employees, according to a company survey conducted across six European markets in June and July 2026.

Naples-based Esplodia, a home and garden retailer, has generated 30% of its total revenue through Temu, processed more than 150,000 orders and built a new 10,000-square-metre warehouse to support growing demand. Caffè Barbaro, a historic Neapolitan coffee brand, has reached younger consumers and new customer segments beyond traditional retail channels, while SD Calabria, a family-run speciality food business, has expanded its customer base across Europe, with Temu now accounting for approximately 70% of its total revenue.

"We thank Money.it for recognising our work to support Italian businesses," said a Temu spokesperson. "Our focus is on helping sellers reach new customers and making it simpler to grow their businesses at home and abroad."

About Temu

Temu is a global e-commerce platform connecting consumers with millions of manufacturers, brands and business partners. Operating in more than 90 markets worldwide, Temu is committed to providing affordable, high-quality products that enable customers to live better lives.

About Money.it

Money.it is an Italian digital media platform specialising in financial news, economic insights and consumer information. It organises the Money Awards, recognising companies and organizations for their contributions to business innovation and development.

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