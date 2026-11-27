Scientists at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST) have developed a perovskite solar cell with a novel interface engineering technique aimed at simultaneously improving power conversion efficiency, operational stability and device-to-device reproducibility. Dubbed trans-interface engineering (TIE), the proposed approach addresses mechanical failure at the interface between the perovskite absorber and the charge transport layer, which remains a major obstacle to the industrialization of perovskite PV technology. Conventional interface engineering strategies rely on planar ...

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