Kenya is becoming a leading destination for Chinese solar cells, as well as an export hub for solar parts bound for markets including the US and Indonesia, trade data indicate. China exported $576.1 million worth of solar cells to Kenya between January and October 2026, according to figures first cited by Bloomberg. The figure traces back to China-Kenya Trade 2026 statistics available through online platform ChinaData, sourced from the China General Administration of Customs. The platform records an 11,214.5% increase in the value of solar cells exports from China to Kenya over the first ten months ...

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