The China Mono Premium, the OPIS assessment for mono-grade polysilicon used in n-type ingot production, was unchanged week on week at CNY 40.100 ($5.98)/kg, or CNY 0.084/W, according to the OPIS Global Solar Markets Report released on Nov. 24. According to market participants, there has been little change in supplier offers and trading conditions in the Chinese polysilicon market, with an increasingly limited number of spot transactions being concluded. A trader said that buyers, having taken delivery of lower-priced orders agreed earlier, were reluctant to resume purchases at manufacturers' ...

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