SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Industrial edge computing is facing a reliability crisis. As manufacturers, power utilities, and commercial operators push digitization deeper onto the factory floor and into unattended field environments, the hardware tasked with running MES terminals, SCADA front-ends, and self-service kiosks is routinely failing under conditions it was never designed to survive. Sustained vibration, metal particulate infiltration, electromagnetic interference, and wide temperature swings continue to expose the fragility of consumer-grade tablets and commercial PCs in 24/7 operational settings. Today, Arrvel is addressing that gap with the launch of its industrial panel pc series-a family of integrated panel pc solutions that combine industrial-grade displays, projected capacitive touchscreens, embedded processing, and extensive control interfaces inside a fanless, fully sealed aluminum chassis. Unlike standard commercial PCs, these industrial PCs are engineered specifically for continuous industrial duty.

Industrial Touch Panel PC Engineering for Continuous Operation

The Arrvel industrial touch panel pc lineup is built around a unified thermal, mechanical, and electrical architecture that prioritizes longevity over aesthetics. The chassis employs a CNC-machined front bezel paired with a one-piece extruded-aluminum rear heat sink. The anodized oxidation surface treatment increases thermal radiation efficiency, while the fin structure expands surface area by a factor of three to five-enough to dissipate heat from sustained CPU loads without any moving parts. Environmental hardening extends beyond thermal management. The front panel carries an IP65 ingress protection rating, sealing against dust and low-pressure water jets. The hardware platform operates across a -10 °C to 50 °C temperature range and withstands ±8 kV air discharge and ±4 kV contact discharge ESD events. At the same time, the units are designed to tolerate continuous vibration, equipment impact, and strong electromagnetic interference-conditions that typically cause touch drift, data corruption, or outright failure in standard computing hardware.

The result is a fanless industrial pc design rated for more than 50,000 hours of operational life, a critical metric for enterprises calculating total cost of ownership (TCO) across multi-year depreciation cycles. Installation flexibility is equally robust, with support for VESA arm, wall-mount, panel-embed, and desktop stand configurations, allowing the same industrial panel pc hardware to adapt from cramped machine-control enclosures to centralized dispatch consoles.





Windows Panel PC and Android Panel PC Options

Arrvel is launching the series with three distinct models-N15L6, A15L6, and K12L2-each targeting different performance tiers, software ecosystems, and price points while sharing the same hardened thermal, mechanical, and electrical architecture.

The N15L6 serves as the workhorse for windows panel pc deployments in industrial automation and MES/ESOP environments. It is powered by the Intel Celeron N5905 processor running Windows 11, with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. Under continuous load, Arrvel benchmarks the platform as delivering a 40-60 percent composite performance improvement over the previous-generation N5100, a gain that translates directly to snappier HMI responsiveness and faster data logging on the production line.

For Android-native environments and emerging edge-AI workloads, the A15L6 is Arrvel's flagship android panel pc, adopting the Rockchip RK3576 system-on-chip. Built on an 8 nm process, the RK3576 features eight cores running at up to 2.2 GHz and integrates a dedicated 6 TOPS NPU for on-device inference. Compared to the legacy RK3399, Arrvel cites a 45 percent improvement in single-threaded performance and a 130-140 percent lift in multi-threaded throughput. The unit ships with Android 14, 4 GB of RAM, and 64 GB of storage, and uniquely includes Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, and onboard 4G LTE connectivity as standard-reducing peripheral clutter in mobile kiosk and remote monitoring applications.

At the high-performance tier, the K12L2 stands as Arrvel's high-performance panel pc, upgrading to the Intel Core i5-1235U processor with Windows 11, again paired with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. This configuration targets complex machine-vision gateways, multi-protocol industrial data concentrators, and graphics-intensive HMI visualization where multi-threaded processing and rapid I/O throughput are non-negotiable.





Industrial Panel Mount PC Customization and I/O Flexibility

A persistent pain point in industrial digitization is the interface mismatch between modern computing platforms and legacy field equipment. Arrvel addresses this with a densely populated, standard I/O array across the industrial panel mount pc series: dual USB 2.0 Type-A ports, dual USB 3.0 Type-A ports, one HDMI output, one VGA output, one Gigabit RJ45 Ethernet port, dual RS232 serial ports (with COM2 configurable to RS485), dedicated line-in and line-out audio jacks, and a 12 V DC input. The A15L6 additionally includes a USB Type-C port for contemporary peripheral connectivity.

Beyond the baseline configuration, Arrvel offers extensive factory-level customization. Processor options range from low-power Intel platforms (N5095, J1900, J6412) through 4th to 12th generation Intel Core i3, i5, and i7 processors. Memory scales from 4 GB to 64 GB, and storage options span 64 GB eMMC up to 1 TB SSD, with an optional 2.5-inch mechanical hard drive bay for data-logging-intensive applications. Operating system support covers Windows XP through Windows 11 and mainstream Linux distributions, protecting customers with legacy software dependencies.

Display sizes range from 10.1 inches-optimized for embedded machine-control panels-to 21.5 inches for centralized monitoring stations, with ten intermediate sizes available. I/O customization extends to expanding USB port count to four to six, serial ports to six channels (RS232/RS485), and LAN interfaces to four independent Gigabit ports. Power input can be reconfigured to Phoenix terminal blocks for industrial cabinet wiring, and optional modules include 9-36 V wide-voltage power supplies, 1D/2D barcode scanners, NFC readers, dedicated cameras, and GPS receivers.





HMI Panel Applications Across Industrial Scenarios

Arrvel has architected the hmi panel series around four primary verticals where hardware failure carries disproportionate operational and financial consequences.

In manufacturing execution systems (MES) and electronic standard operating procedures (ESOP), the units replace paper-based work instructions and intermittent manual data entry. Deployed at individual workstations, the panel pc devices push real-time work orders, quality benchmarks, and digital SOPs directly to operators. Touch-based task acknowledgment and exception reporting close the manufacturing data loop without the transcription errors and multi-hour latency inherent in paper logs.

For industrial automation and CNC machine interfaces, the fanless sealed architecture prevents metal dust and cutting-fluid mist from penetrating the system, while the wide-temperature rating and EMI hardening maintain signal integrity in electrically noisy environments adjacent to variable frequency drives and high-current switching equipment. The result is a stable hmi panel that does not suffer from touchscreen drift or system lockups during critical machining cycles.

In electrical power monitoring and substation automation, the units function as localized HMI nodes connected directly to protection relays and remote terminal units via serial and Ethernet links. The wide-voltage input tolerance and EMC-compliant design mitigate data jitter and touchscreen drift caused by grid transients and strong magnetic fields, supporting true 7×24 monitoring reliability.

Finally, in unattended commercial self-service and smart healthcare terminals, the strengthened glass and IP65 front panel withstand abrasive cleaning, high-frequency touch interactions, and accidental liquid ingress. The absence of cooling fans eliminates a primary vector for dust accumulation and acoustic noise, supporting continuous operation with reduced preventive maintenance cycles-critical for kiosks and medical check-in terminals where downtime directly impacts revenue and patient throughput.





Closing

The Arrvel panel pc series represents a deliberate engineering response to the hidden costs of deploying consumer-grade computing hardware in industrial environments. By combining passive thermal management, IP65 front-panel protection, wide-voltage and wide-temperature operation, and a modular I/O philosophy across both x86 and ARM architectures, Arrvel offers system integrators and end-users an industrial panel pc platform that is configurable to the application rather than adapted through aftermarket accessories. For organizations seeking a reliable industrial pc partner for next-generation edge deployments, the series is available now through our official online store, Amazon US, and Amazon Germany.

About Arrvel

Arrvel is a brand of Emdoor Information and a global provider of industrial technology solutions, specializing in rugged pdas, rugged tablets, industrial panel pcs and label printers for small businesses. Backed by a publicly listed parent company with over ten years of experience, Arrvel integrates advanced R&D, in-house manufacturing, and global logistics to deliver efficient, reliable products to customers worldwide.

Contact

Official Website: Arrvel

Official Store: Amazon

Email: marketing@arrvel.com

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