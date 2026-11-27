UK solar installers broke the 2025 record for small-scale installations with six weeks of 2026 left to run, backed by growing demand from existing and new build properties. Certification body MCS recorded 269,195 UK solar installations below 50 kWp capacity in 2025, the strongest calendar year on record. Monthly data shows 260,131 solar installations were recorded in the 10 months to the end of October 2026, with mid-November figures putting deployment ahead of the 2025 annual record. MCS certification is not a legal requirement for small-scale installations in the United Kingdom, however it is ...

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