Irradiance was above average across most of South America north of 10°S in October 2026, while parts of the south-east recorded substantial deficits, according to analysis using the Solcast API. Global Horizontal Irradiance (GHI) was 4% above the 2007-25 average north of 10°S, but 14% below average in Paraguay, 10% below in Uruguay and 19% below in Argentina's Pampas. Brazil's largest distributed-solar states also recorded below average irradiance, while Chile saw below-average GHI in the centre and above-average conditions in the north and Patagonia. El Niño typically brings drier conditions ...

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