Stablecoin fees could add 10% to a $20 purchase, research finds ahead of Black Friday

New research from Orbital exposes unexpected costs of stablecoin checkout payments for consumers

GIBRALTAR, Nov. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Customers paying merchants directly from cryptocurrency exchanges could face significant additional costs when using stablecoins, according to new research from Orbital, ahead of Black Friday.

Around 70% of stablecoin checkout payments to Orbital's merchants came directly from cryptocurrency exchanges rather than personal wallets, according to Orbital's payment processing data for August to October 2026. Customers paying this way may face an exchange withdrawal fee when sending their payment, adding to the purchase price even though the charge sits outside the merchant's checkout.

Orbital analysed 24.8 million withdrawals of USDT and USDC, the two most popular stablecoins, worth $184.7 billion from 11 major exchanges in October 2026 for its report, The Real Cost of Stablecoin Checkout, estimating total withdrawal fees of $17.3 million.

It found that high withdrawal fees could add a staggering 10% to a $20 purchase.

Key findings include:

Small checkout payments can carry disproportionately high fees

More than half (51%) of the exchange withdrawals analysed were worth less than $100, while over a third were below $50.

Because exchanges often charge flat withdrawal fees, smaller transactions can be disproportionately expensive. At 3 November fees, the median Tron withdrawal fee of $1.50 adds 7.5% to a hypothetical $20 payment. At Binance's $2 Tron withdrawal fee, recorded on 16 November, this rises to 10%.

On the other hand, the median USDT withdrawal fee on BNB Chain was just one cent, based on exchange fees recorded on 3 November - equivalent to 0.05% of a $20 payment. For merchants accepting smaller purchases, offering lower-cost compatible networks could make stablecoin checkout payments more affordable.

The networks merchants accept can significantly affect payment costs

Tron handled 39% of the withdrawals analysed but generated 83% of estimated fees, worth approximately $14.4 million. BNB Chain processed a similar share of withdrawals, at 37%, but accounted for just 2.6% of fees.

Withdrawal fees can change overnight

On 1 November, Binance raised its Tron withdrawal fee from $1.50 to $4, before reducing it again to $2 by 16 November.

Across 201 withdrawal routes compared between January and 3 November, 53 became more expensive and 59 became cheaper. On 3 November, 17% of listed withdrawal routes were paused, making them unavailable for transfers at that time.

Costs also vary sharply between exchanges. In October, Crypto.com's average withdrawal fee was $4.62 - more than eight times higher than Binance's.

Choosing cheaper networks could cut withdrawal fees by 98%

Orbital estimates that total fees across the withdrawals analysed could have fallen from $17.3 million to approximately $340,000 if every withdrawal had used the cheapest available network for the same stablecoin on its exchange.

That represents a theoretical reduction of 98%, illustrating how much network choice can affect costs.

Why this matters for merchants

As stablecoins become a more practical way to pay, businesses need to think about the costs customers face when using them. Orbital's payment data shows that direct exchange-to-merchant transfers are already a meaningful use case, making withdrawal fees relevant to the overall cost of paying with stablecoins.

The wider research covers exchange withdrawals generally, rather than merchant purchases alone. However, it highlights potential challenges as businesses explore stablecoins for consumer transactions.

"While it's too early to say how quickly direct exchange-to-merchant payments will grow, merchants need to be prepared as stablecoin payments become more popular," said Luke Wingfield Digby, co-founder and Head of Corporate Development of Orbital.

"Merchants can't control exchange withdrawal fees, but they can offer customers a choice of compatible and lower-cost networks. Getting that right now could help make stablecoin checkout payments more affordable and easier to use as adoption grows, while reducing friction and potentially improving conversion."

* The analysis covers exchange withdrawals generally, rather than merchant purchases alone.

Important: The Real Cost of Stablecoin Checkout is produced by Pay Perform Technologies Ltd. The views and information shared here are for general informational purposes only and do not constitute financial, investment, legal, or other professional advice. No representations or warranties are made as to the accuracy, reliability, completeness, or timeliness of the data or content provided. The analysis is subject to known limitations, assumptions, and estimation methods including but not limited as outlined in the Methodology & Limitations section. Readers should conduct their own due diligence and consult with a qualified advisor before making any financial decisions. Mentions of specific digital assets, protocols, or platforms are for analytical purposes only and do not constitute endorsements or evaluations of their quality, stability, legality, or regulatory status. Orbital does not recommend buying, selling, or holding any particular digital asset and makes no representations regarding the suitability of any such asset for any use.

Orbital is the trading name representing the Pay Perform group of traditional financial and digital asset service providers. Regulatory status of Orbital's services differs per jurisdiction, and you may not be protected by government or regulatory protection schemes. Please see Legal Disclosures for more information or reach out to us at: hello@getorbital.com.

About Orbital group

Orbital group is an award-winning global payment orchestration platform specialised in delivering secure, seamless and compliant stablecoin and traditional payments for enterprises. It equips B2B and B2C businesses with an all-in-one platform that offers named vIBANs, stablecoin wallets, and the ability to pay-in, payout, and exchange across supported major stablecoins, traditional currencies, and over 80 exotic currencies interchangeably.

Founded in 2017, Orbital is the trading name representing the group of traditional financial and digital asset service providers: Pay Perform Limited - a Financial Conduct Authority authorised payment institution, Pay Perform (Gibraltar) Limited - an e-money issuer permissioned by the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission, Pay Perform Digital Limited a distributed ledger technology provider authorised by the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission and Pay Perform Switzerland GmbH a member of VQF SRO, an officially recognised self-regulatory organisation (SRO) according to the Swiss Anti-Money Laundering Act.

Orbital's multi-jurisdictional licensing framework, combined with compliance with international security standards including SOC 2 Type 2, ISO 27001:2022, CSA TPC, and Cyber Essentials Plus, enables the platform to seamlessly unify both stablecoin and traditional currency payments on a global scale.

Methodology

Orbital analysed 24.8 million USDT and USDC withdrawals from 11 exchanges in October 2026, estimating costs using fee schedules collected on 3 November, with Binance's earlier Tron fee applied to October activity. These withdrawals were not exclusively merchant payments. The separate 70% finding comes from Orbital's merchant transaction processing data for August to October 2026.

Full methodology is available in the report.

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