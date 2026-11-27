HONG KONG, Nov 27, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - The Hong Kong Institute of Directors ('HKIoD') announced the winners of the HKIoD Awards for Director Excellence (the 'Awards') at its Annual Dinner held yesterday. The honours include the prestigious Directors of the Year Awards ('DYA'), Climate Governance Awards ('CGA'), and Social Impact Awards ('SIA').The event began with an opening speech by Mr Richard Tsang, Chairman of the HKIoD. The guest of honour was Mr Christopher Hui, GBS, JP, Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury of the HKSAR.After careful deliberation, the judging panel selected 16 winners who embody the theme of this year's awards: "Navigating Through Disruptive Forces in Challenging Times'. These outstanding individuals and boards exemplify the resilience required of modern boards to guide their organisations through rapid digital transformation, macroeconomic shifts, and evolving stakeholder expectations. Most importantly, their commitment to high standards of governance sets a benchmark for the entire business community in Hong Kong.The Awardees of the HKIoD Awards*for Director Excellence 2026 are listed below:*Three categories of Awards:- 'DYA', acronym for 'Directors Of The Year Awards' (*In addition: recognition of Excellence in Board Diversity)- 'CGA', acronym for 'Climate Governance Awards'- 'SIA', acronym for 'Social Impact Awards'In alphabetical order of names within categoryListed Companies CategoriesExecutive DirectorsDYA Mr ZHANG HaipengChina State Construction International Holdings LimitedDYA Ms Tung Ming Yiu, DeniseTown Ray Holdings LimitedBoardsDYA & CGA Board of China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company LimitedDYA Board of China Resources Beverage (Holdings) Company LimitedDYA Board of Pin An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd.*In addition: recognition of Excellence in Board DiversityNon-listed Companies CategoriesExecutive DirectorsDYA Mr Chow Wing KitKiu Lok Service Management Company LimitedDYA Dr HO Shing Hin JasonFTI Capital AdvisorsDYA Mr Lee Man-Lung, GilbertHang Seng Indexes Company LimitedDYA Ms Lei YuQBE Hongkong & Shanghai Insurance LimitedStatutory/ Non-profit-distributing Organisations CategoriesBoardsDYA General Committee of Federation of Hong Kong Industries*In addition: recognition of Excellence in Board DiversitySIA Council of Hong Kong St. John AmbulanceDYA Hospital Authority Board*In addition: recognition of Excellence in Board DiversityDYA & SIA Board of Mighty Oaks Foundation Limited*In addition: recognition of Excellence in Board DiversityDYA Board of Governors, The Australian International School Foundation Limited*In addition: recognition of Excellence in Board DiversityRichard Tsang, Chairman of HKIoD (front row, 6th from left), joins Council members and the 16 distinguished award recipients (back row) for a group photo.About 'HKIoD Awards for Director Excellence'The HKIoD Awards for Director Excellence is a project organised by The Hong Kong Institute of Directors ('HKIoD') and consists of three categories of Awards.Directors Of The Year Awards was inaugurated in 2001 as the first ever such Awards organised in Asia. As directors are ultimately responsible for corporate governance and leading the company in prosperity and integrity, the objectives of the Awards are to recognise outstanding boards and directors and to promote good practices in corporate governance and director professionalism. The Awards have become an annual project of impact in the community organised by HKIoD together with over 100 Project Partners. To date, 303 Awardees have been recognised for their achievements in demonstrating exemplary high standards in corporate governance and director practice.Inaugurated in 2024, Climate Governance Awards constitute the second category of HKIoD Awards with the objectives to recognise and inspire exemplary achievements in climate governance and to advocate climate action by directors. It is critical time now for directors to address the risks and opportunities of climate change in board agendas and their governance role.Inaugurated in 2025, the Social Impact Awards, following the Climate Governance Awards, constitute the third category of HKIoD Awards. The Awards aim to recognise and inspire exemplary achievements in board governance leading to social sustainability and to advocate good practices in board governance contributing to social sustainability by directors. Four awardees have been acknowledged in the inaugural edition of the Awards.Candidates are open to public nomination, with data processed in well-defined and stringent procedures, followed by interviews with independent consultants in utmost due diligence and finally selected by independent judges with high standards and fair judgment. Awards are presented by company categories, viz Listed Companies, Non-listed Companies and Statutory/Non-profit-distributing Organisations, and by capacities, viz Executive Directors, Non-Executive Directors and Boards.About The Hong Kong Institute of Directors ('HKIoD')The Hong Kong Institute of Directors ('HKIoD') is Hong Kong's premier body representing directors working together to advance corporate sustainability in creating long-term value for companies, their owners, stakeholders, humankind and Planet Earth through advocacy and standards-setting in corporate governance and director professionalism.Led by Founder Chairman Dr The Hon Moses Cheng, HKIoD was founded in 1997. Throughout the years, HKIoD is honoured to have the Chief Executive of HKSAR as the Institute's Patron. Membership of HKIoD comprises of directors from diverse industries and corporate types and includes Executive Directors, Non-Executive Directors and Independent Non-Executive Directors. With multi-culturalism and international perspectives, HKIoD organises activities that cover director training, seminars and forums, collective director voice, guideline establishment, public education, Award Series for Director Excellence, assessment of Corporate Governance Scorecard for listed companies etc.As a member body of the Global Network of Director Institutes ('GNDI'), HKIoD is committed to global collaboration in promoting good corporate governance and director professionalism. HKIoD is the appointed Host of the Hong Kong Chapter of Climate Governance Initiative, a global network that collaborates with the World Economic Forum in actively promoting directors' address of the risks and opportunities of climate change. For details please visit: http://www.hkiod.com | http://www.gndi.org | https://climate-governance.org/Awards Enquiries:The Hong Kong Institute of DirectorsOdessa So+852 2889 4988 / odessa.so@hkiod.comMedia Enquiries:Strategic Public Relations GroupBrenda Chan / Karen Ng+852 2114 4396 / 2114 4978brenda.chan@sprg.com.hkkaren.ng@sprg.com.hkSource: The Hong Kong Institute of Directors (HKIoD)Copyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.