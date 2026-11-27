Wood Mackenzie expects EU restrictions on inverters from high-risk suppliers to reduce cumulative solar and energy storage installations across the European Union by 3% between 2027 and 2030. Utility-scale solar and energy storage projects receiving EU funding account for most of the affected capacity. In April 2026, the European Commission introduced restrictions on the use of inverters from high-risk suppliers in solar and energy storage projects receiving EU funding. The measures were implemented through internal guidelines for European financial institutions in response to concerns over cybersecurity ...

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