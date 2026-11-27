HEXA Energy Services said this week that MUFG Bank has made initial loan disbursements under project finance agreements for two grid-scale battery energy storage projects in northern and southern Japan, with combined grid connection capacity of 90 MW. The projects - located in Bibai, Hokkaido, and Kumamoto, Kumamoto prefecture - won capacity contracts in Japan's fiscal 2023 long-term decarbonization power auction. HEXA Energy Services said it "addressed financing requirements without domestic precedent," including financing terms that reflect contract price adjustments linked to changes in inflation ...

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