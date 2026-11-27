China's National Energy Administration (NEA) said the country's cumulative installed solar capacity reached approximately 1.33 TW at the end of October 2026, up 16.3% year on year. China added 12.86 GW of new solar capacity in October, down 5.7% month on month, bringing total installations in the first 10 months of the year to approximately 123.69 GW. The Jiangsu Provincial Development and Reform Commission has unveiled its 2027 mechanism price auction framework for new renewable energy projects. The auction covers an initial electricity volume of 13 TWh, including 12.5 TWh allocated to solar ...

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