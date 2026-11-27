At the Precious Metals Summit in Zurich, Commodity TV talks with Steve Cope, President and CEO of Silver Viper Minerals (TSXV: VIPR, OTCQX: VIPRF), about one of the largest junior exploration programs in Mexico. Steve explains how Silver Viper is about 14,000 metres into drilling at its La Virginia project in Sonora, where the El Rubí discovery combines high-grade breccia intercepts with broad lower-grade zones suited to an open-pit heap leach operation, and where a recent hole returned 11.7 metres at 9.18 g/t gold and 352 g/t silver. The La Virginia resource stands at around 700,000 gold-equivalent ounces at roughly twice the grade of many operating heap leach mines. He also introduces the Coneto project in Durango, acquired from Fresnillo, which became Silver Viper's largest shareholder: only six of 35 known veins are in the current resource and historic workings reach just 20 to 30 metres below surface, with drilling planned from January. Further topics are the roughly 50/50 gold-silver mix, about US$4 million in cash plus pending VAT refunds, around 120 million shares outstanding with more than half held by institutions, and upcoming resource updates, drill results and M&A ideas. SilverViper VIPR Silver Gold Mexico Fresnillo SteveCope CommodityTV Company overview: Silver Viper Minerals Corp. ? https://www.silverviperminerals.com ISIN: CA8283344098, WKN: A40Z5M, FRA: S060.F, TSXV: VIPR.V More videos about Silver Viper Minerals Corp. ? https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/channel/silver-viper-minerals-corp/ Get our free Newsletter (English) ? https://eepurl.com/bScRBX Get our free Newsletter (German) ? https://eepurl.com/08pAn Gold Silber Silver Interview Exploration Precious Metals Summit Miningstocks Investing Stockmarket Mines CommodityTV Read our free reports at: https://rohstoff-reports.com/en/