Fire Prevention Materials Market worth $2.61 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Fire Prevention Materials Market is projected to reach USD 2.61 billion by 2031 from USD 1.98 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 5.7%.

Browse 248 market data Tables and 54 Figures spread through 236 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Fire Prevention Materials Market - Global Forecast to 2031"

Fire Prevention Materials Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2022-2031

2022-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 1.98 billion

USD 1.98 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 2.61 billion

USD 2.61 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 5.7%

Fire Prevention Materials Market Trends & Insights:

Demand for fire prevention materials is booming due to increased construction activity, stricter fire safety regulations, and investments in roads, bridges, hospitals, and other infrastructure. With the growing awareness of fire hazards, construction companies are increasingly using fire prevention materials, such as firestop sealants, boards, mortar compounds, coatings, and insulation materials.

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the fire prevention materials market with a share of 35.6% in terms of value in 2025.

The putty & putty pads segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.

The electrical segment accounted for the largest share of the fire prevention materials market with a share of 35.3% in terms of value in 2025.

The commercial segment held the largest share of the fire prevention materials market.

Hilti Corporation, 3M, Sika AG, Etex Group, and RPM International Inc. are identified as some of the star players in the fire prevention materials market (global), given their strong market share and product footprint.

Everkem Diversified Products and RWC (Holdrite) have distinguished themselves among startups and SMEs by securing strong footholds in specialized niche areas.

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The fire prevention materials market is driven by strict fire safety laws, the rise in construction activities, and the increase in awareness regarding the safety of buildings. The increase in investment in the real estate sector, commercial buildings, and industrial facilities leads to an increase in the use of fireproofing materials. The expansion of electrical, mechanical, and plumbing equipment systems creates the demand for sealants, mortars, and collars. Besides, technological innovations, the need for repair of older buildings, and government programs aimed at strengthening fire safety standards are boosting the development of the market.

The putty & putty pads segment is projected to register the highest CAGR in the fire prevention materials market during the forecast period.

The putty & putty pads segment is the fastest-growing type in fire prevention materials owing to their increased usage in the protection of electrical outlets, junction boxes, cable penetrations, and service openings in fire-resistant walls and floors. These materials are easy to use and provide good fire resistance properties, making them suitable for new construction and rehabilitation projects. Putty pads are mainly utilized for electrical back boxes, as they help maintain the walls' fire resistance and prevent fire, smoke, and heat from passing through walls. The rise in the construction of commercial buildings, healthcare centers, data centers, residential buildings, and industrial buildings is encouraging the installation of electrical systems, which leads to an increase in demand for putty-based fire-stopping systems. Besides, their capability to fit irregular openings and retrofit existing electrical installations without making radical changes in the building is supporting the market growth.

The electrical segment is estimated to be the largest application of the fire prevention materials market during the forecast period.

The electrical application segment accounts for the largest share of the fire prevention materials market due to the high volume of firestop products that are used to close all openings caused by electrical cables, trays, conduits, wire systems, and junction boxes that pass through fireproof walls and floors. As commercial buildings, industrial facilities, data centers, hospitals, and residential buildings demand more electrical infrastructure, the density of penetrations increases. All penetrations pose possible ways for fire to travel from one compartment of a building to another, so effective sealing is required. Moreover, the growing number of data centers and the increase in the construction of electricity distribution systems and electrical equipment in buildings fuel the market for sealants, putty, pads, collars, and mortars. Stringent requirements of building codes and fire safety regulations push the market for fire prevention materials.

The commercial segment is projected to be the fastest-growing end-use industry in the fire prevention materials market between 2026 and 2031.

The commercial end-use industry is the fastest-growing segment in the fire prevention materials industry, driven by increased investments in the construction and expansion of office buildings, shopping centers, hospitals, hotels, educational institutions, and data centers. All these buildings require elaborate electrical, mechanical, and plumbing installations, creating many wall and floor penetrations that require effective fire-stopping solutions. Stringent building fire safety codes and the increasing emphasis on occupant protection encourage developers and facility owners to adopt certified fire-stopping systems. Increasing refurbishment and modernization of commercial properties are also creating a demand for fire prevention materials for upgrading fire protection and meeting contemporary safety standards.

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North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the global fire prevention materials market during the forecast period.

North America has the largest share in the global fire prevention materials market due to strict fire safety guidelines and high use of passive fire prevention systems in homes, businesses, and industries. The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), International Code Council (ICC), and Underwriters Laboratories (UL) encourage the use of certified fireproof materials in worksites. The region boasts a highly developed construction sector that is characterized by continued investments in commercial buildings, healthcare structures, data centers, factories, and energy facilities. The renovation of the older buildings, coupled with the growing attention to safety in workplaces, further boosts demand for firestop materials, including sealants, mortars, boards, and coatings. The presence of top manufacturers, combined with developed distribution networks, further enhances the expansion of the market in the region.

Key Players

Leading players in the fire prevention materials companies include Hilti (Liechtenstein), 3M (US), Sika (Switzerland), Etex Group (Belgium), RPM International Inc. (US), Armacell (Luxembourg), Specified Technologies Inc. (US), Quelfire (UK), F.E.R. fischer Edelstahlrohre GmbH (Germany), ROCKWOOL A/S (Denmark), Owens Corning (US), ZAPP-ZIMMERMANN GmbH (Germany), TGroup (Australia), BOSS Passive Fire (Australia), Saverto Holding GmbH (Germany), and TENMAT Ltd. (UK), among others.

Investment Funding

The market is witnessing investments in the production of fire prevention materials and the enhancement of facilities. In 2026, Hindalco Industries set up its greenfield production site in Belagavi, Karnataka, with a starting capacity of 30,000 tonnes of superfine precipitated aluminum trihydrate (PPT ATH). This non-hazardous flame-retardant substance is used in electrical cables, electric vehicles, coatings, and polymer insulators. With an estimated investment of USD 46 million, this project contributes to enhancing domestic manufacturing capabilities along with fulfilling the demand for safe fire-resistant products. In 2025, an aerogel insulation production facility was started by Armacell in Pune, India, for producing its ArmaGel XG product range. With this expansion, the aerogel blanket production capacity doubled.

Revenue Shift

The fire prevention materials industry is changing as the mix of revenues shifts from traditional fire-resistant coatings, sealing materials, and insulation products toward innovative materials that provide higher fire resistance, smoke suppression capabilities, and thermal protection. The growing use of intumescent coatings, fire-resistant sealing materials, aerogel insulation, and halogen-free fire-retardant materials will contribute to increased revenues.

Mergers and Acquisitions

In 2025, Etex Group acquired Drumarkon to expand its marine fire protection portfolio, while Sika AG acquired Marlon Tørmørtel A/S to strengthen its mortar business and Nordic presence. These acquisitions enhance product portfolios, production capacity, and distribution networks, supporting growth across passive fire protection and construction materials markets.

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