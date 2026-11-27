BingX Introduces Multiple CFD Standard Accounts for More Flexible Strategy Management

PANAMA CITY, Nov. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BingX, the world's leading multi-asset trading platform, today announced multi-account support for BingX CFD Standard Accounts. The feature allows users to create up to three CFD standard accounts under each BingX CFD main account by default, providing greater flexibility to organize trading strategies, allocate capital and monitor performance across separate accounts.

BingX CFD provides eligible users with access to traditional financial markets, including precious metals, stock indices, foreign exchange and commodities. Through CFDs, users can trade on price movements without owning or taking delivery of the underlying assets. With support for both long and short positions and compatibility with the MT5 ecosystem, BingX CFD offers users additional ways to access traditional markets alongside crypto.

The new multi-account feature introduces three key capabilities:

Independent Strategy and Capital Management: Each CFD Standard Account has its own funds, margin, positions and orders, making it easier to track the capital allocated to a strategy and assess its performance independently.

Each CFD Standard Account has its own funds, margin, positions and orders, making it easier to track the capital allocated to a strategy and assess its performance independently. Flexible Account-Level Settings: Users can set a fee mode for each account. New accounts default to zero-fee mode, and additional options, such as ultra-low spread mode, are available depending on eligibility on a per-user basis. When creating an account, users can also choose their preferred maximum leverage setting of 500:1, 1,000:1 or 2,000:1.

Users can set a fee mode for each account. New accounts default to zero-fee mode, and additional options, such as ultra-low spread mode, are available depending on eligibility on a per-user basis. When creating an account, users can also choose their preferred maximum leverage setting of 500:1, 1,000:1 or 2,000:1. Unified Asset Overview and Fund Transfers: The Assets page displays total equity and unrealized profit and loss across accounts, alongside individual account balances. Users can transfer funds directly between accounts and switch between accounts to manage their trading activity.

As BingX expands its CFD offering, its CFD Trading Festival is also now underway, until December 7, 2026. Users who complete their first eligible XAUUSD (gold/USD) trade will have a chance to receive a 10 USDT token voucher, and XAUUSD trading activity during the leaderboard period unlocks progressively larger prize pools, with qualifying participants able to share up to 100,000 USDT.

About BingX

Founded in 2018, BingX is the world's leading multi-asset trading platform, serving more than 40 million users worldwide. From crypto to traditional markets, BingX connects users with a broad range of assets and opportunities across global markets through one unified platform.

With perpetual futures, TradFi offerings, spot trading and copy trading, alongside AI-powered innovations, BingX delivers a reliable, intelligent, and responsive trading experience designed to help traders navigate evolving markets and act on opportunities with greater confidence and efficiency.

BingX has been the Principal Partner of Chelsea FC since 2024 and became the Official Team Partner of Scuderia Ferrari HP in 2026.

For more information, please visit: https://bingx.com/

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