Shares now trade on the TSX Venture Exchange, the OTCQB Venture Market and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as TruSilver advances drilling at its Sturgis-Walton Silver Project in Nova Scotia

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 27, 2026) - TruSilver Metals Corp. (TSXV: TAG) (OTCQB: TAGMF) (FSE: XJ10) ("TruSilver" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares have been approved for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market, operated by OTC Markets Group Inc., and commenced trading under the symbol "TAGMF" on November 27, 2026. The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "TAG".

The OTCQB is a U.S. trading venue for entrepreneurial and development-stage companies. To qualify, companies must be current in their reporting and pass an annual verification and management certification process. The listing gives U.S. investors a simple way to buy and hold TruSilver shares through their existing brokerage accounts, in U.S. dollars and during U.S. market hours.

Highlights

Three markets in one month. TruSilver began trading on the TSX Venture Exchange on October 27, 2026, on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on November 10, 2026 (FSE: XJ10; WKN: A42QTR), and now on the OTCQB.

Broader investor reach. The OTCQB listing opens TruSilver to U.S. retail and institutional investors, alongside its existing Canadian and European shareholder base.

Drilling at Sturgis-Walton. TruSilver's planned 2026/27 diamond drilling program of approximately 3,500 metres across five holes is commencing with hole ST-26-01A at its 100%-owned Sturgis-Walton Silver Project, adjacent to the historic Walton Mine.

Michael Gross, President and Chief Executive Officer of TruSilver, commented:

"Adding the OTCQB means investors in Canada, Europe and the United States can now own TruSilver on a market close to home. The U.S. has one of the deepest pools of capital for silver and precious-metals explorers anywhere, and we want those investors following our story from the start. That story is about to be tested with the drill. Sturgis-Walton sits next to one of the historic highest-grade silver mines in Nova Scotia's history, and our geophysics points to a target at depth that has never been properly drilled. Over the coming months our job is simple: drill it, report what we find, and keep our shareholders informed every step of the way."

U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com. Canadian disclosure documents, including the Company's filing statement dated October 15, 2026 and the independent NI 43-101 technical report on the Sturgis-Walton Silver Project effective October 7, 2026, are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About TruSilver Metals Corp.

TruSilver Metals Corp. owns 100% of the Sturgis-Walton Silver Project in Hants County, Nova Scotia, free of a net smelter return royalty, adjacent to the historic Walton Mine, a past barite producer and silver-rich lead-zinc-copper mine, where historical sources report mined ore head grades of 350-933 g/t silver (Ag).¹ TruSilver is commencing drilling of hole ST-26-01A, the first hole of its 2026/27 drill program, aimed squarely at the Sturgis Target: a large, dense and electrically conductive body approximately 1.5 km south of the Walton Mine. The Sturgis Target is where five years of magnetic, audio-magnetotelluric (AMT) and gravity surveys, drilling and 3D modelling converge. The Company's working hypothesis, which this program is designed to test, is that the Sturgis Target may represent a somewhat deeper and along-strike part of the same mineralizing system that formed the Walton Mine. A drilling permit is in place. TruSilver's 2023 hole, ST-23-001 (collared approximately 850 m from the mine), was drilled between the Walton Mine and the newer Sturgis Target, and returned 48.8 g/t silver and 0.19% copper over 19.0 metres in the Macumber Formation, the rock unit that hosted mineralization at the Walton Mine, potentially indicating distal lower-grade mineralization between the two zones.² In late 2025, Rio Tinto Exploration Canada Inc. staked all open mineral claims in the Minas sub-basin, comprising 2,363 claims under 30 exploration licences, surrounding the Sturgis-Walton Silver Project. Rio Tinto is not affiliated with TruSilver, and its activities are not indicative of mineralization on TruSilver's property.

TruSilver's team combines decades of exploration, mine-development and capital-markets experience, with current or former lead technical and board roles at IAMGOLD, Noranda-Falconbridge, Glencore, Sherritt International and Sibanye-Stillwater. Team members contributed to the discovery or acquisition of over 30 million ounces of gold and led the completion and initial ramp-up of a US$7 billion nickel project.

For more information and to sign up for news releases, visit www.TruSilverMetals.com.

¹ Historical information, as summarized in the Technical Report. Source: Nova Scotia Department of Natural Resources Mineral Inventory files (O'Reilly, 2007; Boyd and Cole, 1979). The silver grades are a range of historical head grades reported for ore mined at the Walton Mine, not a single verified average production grade. Neither the Technical Report's author nor TruSilver's Qualified Person has independently verified these historical production figures, and they should not be relied upon. The Walton Mine is not owned by TruSilver, and mineralization on adjacent properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on TruSilver's property. No mineral resource has been estimated.

² Drilled length; true width unknown; no formal QA/QC.

Qualified Person

Matt Rees, M.Sc., P.Geo., a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release. Mr. Rees is a director of TruSilver and is not independent.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Michael Gross"

Michael Gross

President, Chief Executive Officer and Director

TruSilver Metals Corp.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements about the timing of trading on the OTCQB, the timing and scope of the Company's planned drilling program, and the Company's plans to report results. Forward-looking information reflects management's current expectations and assumptions and is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including delays in regulatory or market approvals, permitting, contractor or weather delays, exploration results, market conditions and the availability of financing. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which is provided as of the date of this news release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update it except as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/326045