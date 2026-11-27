Tirzepatide and GLP3 become the third and fourth patches in the Company's needle-free line to reach production, 100% tested and manufactured in the United States by a single manufacturer producing exclusively for the Company; full lineup targeted for sale by Q1 2027

Highlights

20,000 tirzepatide and 20,000 GLP3 patches ordered after both passed formal U.S. testing, the third and fourth patches in the Company's needle-free line to reach a commercial production order

The Recovery Patch (BPC-157) is on sale now; 20,000 Thymosin Alpha-1 patches ordered for January 2027 delivery; tirzepatide and GLP3 ordered today; full needle-free lineup targeted for sale by Q1 2027

Both are GLP-1 category patches, aimed at a global GLP-1 market valued at approximately US$66 billion in 2025 and projected to reach US$185.3 billion by 2033 [2,3]

100% tested and manufactured in the United States, by one U.S. manufacturer, with every patch produced solely for the Company under exclusive manufacturing rights

No needle, no mixing, no measuring, no refrigeration

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 27, 2026) - The Precision Peptide Company (CSE: BPC) (OTCQB: PNGAF) (the "Company"), a publicly traded wellness company focused on advanced peptide formulations and delivery systems, today announced that its tirzepatide and GLP3 transdermal patches have each passed formal U.S. testing and that it has ordered 20,000 units of each from its exclusive U.S. manufacturer. They are the third and fourth patches in the Company's needle-free line to reach a commercial production order, following BPC-157 and Thymosin Alpha-1, and the Company is targeting a full needle-free lineup on sale by the first quarter of 2027, up from the single patch on sale today.

The tirzepatide patch was announced as under development on August 19, 2026 and entered formal U.S. testing on October 13, 2026. The GLP3 patch entered development on October 20, 2026. Both are in the Company's metabolic and weight-management category, and both have now passed the same U.S. testing stage that the Company's BPC-157 and Thymosin Alpha-1 ("TA1") patches passed before their own production orders.

100% Tested and Manufactured in the United States

Every patch in the line follows the same production and testing process: formulated in the United States, tested in the United States by an independent laboratory, produced in the United States, then released. The first patch through that process, The Recovery Patch (BPC-157), recorded 95.5% chromatographic purity and a quantified 2.02 mg dose per patch in independent laboratory testing, exceeding the 95% threshold widely used as the benchmark for high-purity peptide products.

TA1 followed with a 20,000-unit order at 2 mg per patch. Tirzepatide and GLP3 have now cleared the same stage. All four formulations are produced by one U.S. manufacturer solely for the Company under the exclusive manufacturing rights announced on October 22, 2026, so that one testing standard and one production standard apply across the whole line.

The Needle-Free Line at a Glance

Product Stage Latest milestone BPC-157 (The Recovery Patch) On sale Independent U.S. laboratory testing recorded 95.5% purity and a 2.02 mg dose per patch (May 19, 2026); approximately 20,000 units received July 2026 (July 14, 2026); available at store.precisionpep.co Thymosin Alpha-1 (TA1) In production Entered formal U.S. testing September 2026; 20,000 units ordered October 2026 at 2 mg per patch, delivery expected January 2027 (October 7, 2026) Tirzepatide In production Development announced August 2026 (August 19, 2026); entered formal U.S. testing October 2026 (October 13, 2026); testing passed; 20,000 units ordered November 2026 GLP3 In production Development announced October 2026 (October 20, 2026); formal U.S. testing passed; 20,000 units ordered November 2026 MOTS-c In development Development announced November 26, 2026

A Full Line by Q1 2027

The Recovery Patch, on sale since July 2026, was the first product in the Company's needle-free range. With 20,000-unit orders now placed for TA1, tirzepatide and GLP3, the Company is targeting a full needle-free lineup on sale by the end of the first quarter of 2027. Each patch will be sold through the Company's direct-to-consumer website and its wholesale program for clinics, medical spas, gyms and retailers in all 50 U.S. states.

No Needle, No Mixing, No Refrigeration

Injectable peptides, including the Company's own prescription vials, are typically supplied as a powder that must be mixed with sterile water, measured into a syringe, injected and kept refrigerated. The Company's patches remove those steps. The Company's patches are applied to the skin, and each patch delivers a pre-measured dose: no needle, no mixing, no measuring, no cold storage. Discreet, portable and consistent from one dose to the next, they fit into a daily routine and open peptides to the many people who were interested but prefer not to use a syringe.

Market Context

Tirzepatide and GLP3 are the Company's two patches in the metabolic and weight-management category. The global GLP-1 market was valued at approximately US$66 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach US$185.3 billion by 2033,[2,3] with injectable delivery accounting for 69.1% of the market in 2025.[2] The broader global peptide therapeutics market was valued at US$56.06 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach US$87.21 billion by 2035, with North America the largest regional market.[1] The Company believes that U.S.-based development, testing and manufacturing, combined with a needle-free format, position it to compete as those markets expand.

The foregoing market data is provided as context for the Company's product development activities and should not be construed as a projection of the Company's future revenue or market share.

Pratap Sandhu, CEO of The Precision Peptide Company, commented:

"We are making significant progress in turning our needle-free patches into a commercial product portfolio. In just four months, we have grown from one patch on sale to three additional patches ordered for production, including 40,000 tirzepatide and GLP3 patches following successful U.S. testing. Our exclusive U.S. manufacturing partnership gives us a strong foundation to expand production while maintaining consistent quality standards. We are targeting commercial availability of all four patches by March 2027, with MOTS-c now also in development as our fifth. Our priority is clear: accelerate commercialization, expand our product portfolio and establish The Precision Peptide Company as a leader in needle-free peptide delivery."

Sources

[1] https://www.precedenceresearch.com/press-release/peptide-therapeutics-market

[2] https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/glp-1-receptor-agonist-market

[3] https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/glp-1-receptor-agonist-market-112827

About The Precision Peptide Company

The Precision Peptide Company (CSE: BPC) (OTCQB: PNGAF) is a publicly traded wellness company building a next-generation platform for high-quality peptide formulations. By combining scientific formulation and innovative delivery technologies, the Company creates products at the intersection of biotechnology and scalable consumer wellness. Products are manufactured in an approved U.S. facility and distributed across North America.

For more information, visit: www.precisionpeptidecompany.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements or information. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, statements regarding the production and anticipated delivery of the Company's patches; the planned sale of the patches through the Company's distribution channels; the development of the MOTS-c patch and expansion of the Company's product portfolio; the anticipated ability of the Company's exclusive U.S. manufacturing arrangement to support expanded production; projected growth in the global GLP-1 and peptide therapeutics markets; and the Company's competitive positioning.

The forward-looking statements and forward-looking information are based on assumptions management considers reasonable, including assumptions regarding the Company's ability to obtain sufficient financing and other resources to execute its plans; the Company's and its partners' ability to complete further product development and testing; the Company's ability to maintain its exclusive manufacturing rights and other third-party arrangements; the Company's ability to achieve its targeted commercial availability dates and maintain and scale its distribution infrastructure; the Company's ability to comply with applicable requirements in the markets in which the patches are intended to be sold; continued customer demand, market acceptance and customer retention. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information since no assurance can be given that they will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Risk factors include, but are not limited to, insufficient financing or other resources to execute the Company's plans; delays in the production, delivery or commercial availability of the Company's patches; reliance on a single exclusive U.S. manufacturer and the risk that the manufacturing arrangement may not be maintained or support expanded production and consistent quality standards; disruptions to the Company's e-commerce or wholesale infrastructure; changes in laws, regulations and regulatory guidance relevant to the Company's products; the risk that customer demand, market acceptance or customer retention may not meet expectations; the risk that direct-to-consumer and wholesale distribution may not produce the anticipated commercial benefits; the risk that third-party market projections may not be realized or that market growth may not translate into demand for the Company's products; competition and failure to achieve the Company's intended competitive positioning; and adverse general economic and market conditions. Additional risk factors are described in the Company's continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not approved or disapproved the contents of this news release and is not responsible for the adequacy and accuracy of the contents herein.

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