Strategic Equity Capital Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 27
To:
PR Newswire
From
Strategic Equity Capital Plc
LEI:
2138003R5GB8QZU2G577
Date:
27 November 2026
Net Asset Value
The unaudited cum-income net asset value of the Company as at the close of business on 26 November 2026 is 418.80 pence per share.
The NAV is calculated in accordance with the Company's stated accounting policies. Applicable accounting standards and AIC recommendations are followed.
For further information please contact:
Juniper Partners
Company Secretary
0131 378 0500
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