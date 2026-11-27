TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / November 27, 2026 / Predictiv AI Inc. (CSE:PAI)(FWB:7IT) (the "Company" or "Predictiv AI") announces the voluntary resignation of Rob Barlow, effective November 26, 2026.

As an independent director, Mr. Barlow played an important role in advancing the Company's transformation through its December 2025 reverse takeover transaction. His involvement included helping bring Suman Pushparajah and the technology businesses he principally owned, Shift Technologies Canada Inc. and HouseStack Holdings Inc., into Predictiv AI. The acquisition brought together the businesses, their technology assets and intellectual property under Predictiv AI, establishing the foundation for the Company's current focus on the development and commercialization of artificial intelligence solutions.

Having supported the Company through this significant period of transformation, and with other professional commitments requiring his attention, Mr. Barlow has decided to step down.

The Company thanks Mr. Barlow for his contributions and support in establishing the foundation for its next phase of development and wishes him well in his future endeavours.

The Company intends to appoint a new independent director to its Board of Directors in the near term.

About Predictiv AI Inc.

Predictiv AI Inc. is a Canadian artificial intelligence company developing vertical AI applications for defined industries. The Company's products address fleet operations and communications, including fleet management software, AI-based agents for voice, chat and SMS, and tools designed to support structured operational workflows. For more information, please visit www.predictiv.ai.

Company Contact

Sana Srithas

Interim Chief Executive Officer & Director

647-760-9272

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward looking statements that are subject to assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Statements in this news release which are not purely historical are forward looking statements, including without limitation any statements concerning the expected future operating performance of the Company's business. Although the Company believes that any forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such forward looking statements will prove to be accurate. The Company cautions readers that all forward looking statements, are based on assumptions none of which can be assured and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws or the CSE. This cautionary statement expressly qualifies the forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release.

SOURCE: Predictiv AI, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/predictiv-ai-announces-change-to-board-of-directors-1394601