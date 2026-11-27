Zoomlion Showcases Advanced Electric Equipment and Integrated Energy Solutions at bauma CHINA 2026

SHANGHAI, Nov. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. ("Zoomlion" or "the Company") unveiled a series of electric equipment innovations at bauma CHINA 2026, including the world's largest 300-ton distributed electric-drive crawler crane and the world's first 55-ton-class all-electric rubber-tired port crane. The Company is also showcasing electric equipment for concrete construction, transportation, and mining operations, with new-energy products making up half of the more than 60 products and systems on display.

How is Zoomlion advancing equipment electrification?

Zoomlion's new-energy equipment portfolio now covers its three core industrial segments of construction, agricultural, and mining machinery. The Company is developing multiple power and energy supply technologies, including battery-electric, grid-powered, hybrid, and hydrogen fuel solutions. This diversified approach means that Zoomlion can provide customers with equipment and solutions that are suited to specific applications, operating conditions, and power supply infrastructure.

How can electric cranes meet demanding lifting requirements?

Zoomlion's ZCC3000AEV 300-ton distributed electric-drive crawler crane features a 400 kWh battery pack that can support at least 24 hours of operation on a single charge. Its dual-connector DC fast-charging system delivers up to 240 kW of charging power that enables a full charge in two hours. The crane can also charge and operate simultaneously through its AC charging system, helping to minimize downtime during extended construction projects. Developed specifically for port operations, Zoomlion's 55-ton-class all-electric rubber-tired port crane features a multi-motor drive system and supports more than 24 hours of operation. The crane, compatible with various attachments, including those for pulp handling and electromagnetic lifting, addresses diverse cargo handling requirements while delivering zero exhaust emissions and low-noise operation.

Su Min, general manager of Zoomlion's Mobile Crane Division, said: "Demand for electrification across global markets encompasses carbon emissions reduction, noise reduction, environmental protection, road access, operating efficiency, and control precision. Our products are developed around these specific requirements in order to balance the broader societal benefits of greener equipment with actual operating performance."

How does electrification support concrete construction and transportation?

Zoomlion's world-first 73-meter all-electric concrete pump truck features independent drive systems for the chassis and pumping equipment that reduce overall energy consumption by over 46%. Its 352 kWh lithium iron phosphate battery provides a driving range that exceeds 200 kilometers, while a 120 kW plug-in system enables operation using a 380 V industrial power supply. For concrete transportation, Zoomlion is also showcasing an electric mixer truck that can gain 50 kilometers of driving range with just nine minutes of charging. These innovations offer customers greater flexibility through battery power, direct grid connection, and rapid charging by addressing both transportation and on-site operating requirements.

How can electric equipment and microgrids support mining operations?

Zoomlion's ZE4000GEL 400-ton-class cable-powered electric excavator, designed for demanding mining environments, features a 1,500 kW electric motor. Its automatic cable reel system enables continuous grid-powered operation while allowing the excavator to move freely within a 300-meter operating range. In addition to individual electric machines, Zoomlion is integrating power generation, distribution, consumption, energy storage, and charging infrastructure into mining microgrid solutions. These microgrid solutions are designed to coordinate power supply and equipment operations through the Company's smart mining platform.

Zoomlion will continue expanding the application of electric equipment and supporting energy solutions to address the diverse operating cycles, power supply conditions, and construction environments of its global customers.

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