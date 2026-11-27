AFRIGREEN Debt Impact Fund approves a senior secured facility maturing in 2033 for the solar and storage systems behind NuRAN's Ivorian sites; the approval lays out the full capital plan for the build and a financing model the Company intends to repeat across its contracted footprint; signing targeted for January 2027

QUÉBEC, QC / ACCESS Newswire / November 27, 2026 / NuRAN Wireless Inc. (Nasdaq:NUR)(FSE:1RN) ("NuRAN" or the "Company") today announced that the Investment Committee of the AFRIGREEN Debt Impact Fund ("AFRIGREEN") has approved a long-term senior secured loan of up to €10 million (approximately US$10,97 million) to NuRAN Wireless Côte d'Ivoire SARL ("NuRAN CI"), the Company's Ivorian operating subsidiary. The loan will finance the solar and energy storage systems that power the rural mobile sites NuRAN is building for MTN Côte d'Ivoire ("MTN CI"). The approval follows AFRIGREEN's due diligence.

Highlights

Institutional validation of the NuRAN model. AFRIGREEN is a €100 million infrastructure debt fund managed by RGREEN INVEST and advised by ECHOSYS INVEST. Its Investment Committee approved the financing after reviewing the MTN CI contract, the Côte d'Ivoire market and the proposed structure.

AFRIGREEN is a €100 million infrastructure debt fund managed by RGREEN INVEST and advised by ECHOSYS INVEST. Its Investment Committee approved the financing after reviewing the MTN CI contract, the Côte d'Ivoire market and the proposed structure. Long-term money for long-term assets. The facility has a final maturity of June 30, 2033 and a 24-month grace period before principal repayments begin, so that sites can be built, accepted and producing revenue before the debt starts to amortize.

The facility has a final maturity of June 30, 2033 and a 24-month grace period before principal repayments begin, so that sites can be built, accepted and producing revenue before the debt starts to amortize. Debt arrives as revenue arrives. The loan is drawn in batches of at least €1 million, each one against sites that have been commissioned and accepted by MTN CI. Borrowing therefore grows in step with the base of sites that are in service and billing.

The loan is drawn in batches of at least €1 million, each one against sites that have been commissioned and accepted by MTN CI. Borrowing therefore grows in step with the base of sites that are in service and billing. Financed at the project, not at the parent. The borrower is NuRAN CI, and the loan is secured by the Ivorian project's own assets, contract and receivables, together with a pledge of the shares of NuRAN CI. The approved terms include no warrants, conversion rights or other equity-linked features.

The borrower is NuRAN CI, and the loan is secured by the Ivorian project's own assets, contract and receivables, together with a pledge of the shares of NuRAN CI. The approved terms include no warrants, conversion rights or other equity-linked features. A model built to be repeated. NuRAN has more than 5,000 sites under contract across Africa. Management intends to use the Côte d'Ivoire structure, in which a specialist lender finances the energy infrastructure and equity finances the telecom equipment, as the template for financing its other markets.

"This is the catalyst we have been working toward," said Francis Létourneau, Chief Executive Officer of NuRAN. "Last week we fixed the capital structure. This week a specialist infrastructure lender has completed its diligence on our Côte d'Ivoire project and its Investment Committee has said yes. Our business turns capital into sites and sites into recurring revenue. With this approval, we now know exactly what the capital plan for Côte d'Ivoire looks like and what we need to deliver to unlock it. There is real work ahead of us, on documentation, with MTN CI and on the equity, and we are already on it."

"The structure is disciplined, and that is what we want," said Jim Bailey, Chief Financial Officer of NuRAN. "The debt sits in the Ivorian subsidiary, it is drawn only against sites that MTN CI has accepted, and it is repaid from the cash flow of those sites over a term that runs to 2033. The lender finances the solar and storage systems and our equity finances the telecom equipment. We believe that is the right way to finance long-lived infrastructure, and it is a structure we can take to our other markets."

What the Approval Means

NuRAN's growth has been limited by capital, not by demand. The Company holds contracts for more than 5,000 sites, including an agreement with MTN CI for the rollout of up to 1,000 rural sites in Côte d'Ivoire. Each site has to be financed and built before it earns revenue. Until now, that capital has come mainly from the parent company's balance sheet.

Project financing changes that equation. A lender that specializes in African energy infrastructure has reviewed a NuRAN country project and approved long-term debt against it. The debt is sized to the cash flow of the sites, drawn as sites enter service and repaid over a period that matches the life of the assets. The approval also tells investors what the Company must do next: complete the loan documentation, finalize arrangements with MTN CI and raise the equity that sits alongside the debt. Each of these steps can be tracked.

Next Steps

NuRAN and AFRIGREEN are targeting signing of the facility agreement in January 2027, with closing expected four to six weeks after signing. Before then, the Company will work with MTN CI on the assignment of the network-as-a-service agreement to NuRAN CI and on a direct agreement with the lender, negotiate the facility and security documents, agree with AFRIGREEN on the number of equity-funded sites to be in service before the first drawdown, and advance its equity financing plan. The Company will provide updates as these milestones are reached.

Transaction Summary

The loan will be available for 24 months and drawn in batches of at least €1 million. Each drawdown requires certification by the lender's technical adviser that the relevant sites have been commissioned and accepted by MTN CI, and the prior injection of the corresponding equity. Interest will accrue at EURIBOR plus 6.50%, fixed on the date of signing. After a 24-month grace period, the loan will be repaid on a schedule based on a debt service coverage ratio of 2.0 times, with final maturity on June 30, 2033.

The loan will be secured by a pledge of the shares of NuRAN CI, security over its equipment, bank accounts, insurances and warranties, and an assignment of the MTN CI agreement and its receivables, with MTN CI paying into a pledged collection account. Amounts payable by NuRAN CI to the Company will be subordinated to debt service and reserve funding. The facility will include covenants customary for a project financing, including an operating cost budget supported by an undertaking from the NuRAN group to fund overruns, reporting on the Company's liquidity, a change of control provision, and environmental and social undertakings.

Signing and the first drawdown are subject to further conditions. These include the assignment of the MTN CI agreement to NuRAN CI and MTN CI's acknowledgement of the lender's security and step-in rights; MTN CI's confirmation of the term of each site; a minimum number of equity-funded sites, still to be agreed, being commissioned and accepted before the first drawdown; a software licence and technology escrow in favour of NuRAN CI; equipment warranties; site leases, installation and operating arrangements satisfactory to the lender; environmental and social requirements; and satisfactory legal due diligence and know-your-client checks. A small number of identified sites are excluded from the financing until specific environmental or land matters are resolved.

About AFRIGREEN Debt Impact Fund:

The AFRIGREEN Debt Impact Fund is a €100 million senior debt fund that provides long-term financing for solar infrastructure in Central and West Africa. The fund is managed by RGREEN INVEST, a French investment manager specializing in the energy transition, and is advised by ECHOSYS INVEST. Its investors include European and international development finance institutions.

About NuRAN Wireless:

NuRAN Wireless Inc. (Nasdaq:NUR)(FSE:1RN) is a rural telecommunications infrastructure company connecting remote and underserved communities across Africa. Through its Network-as-a-Service model, NuRAN finances, builds, owns, operates and maintains 2G, 3G and 4G mobile network infrastructure for mobile network operators seeking to expand coverage outside urban markets.

NuRAN has more than 5,000 sites under contract, of which a portion has been built and is operating today. The Company combines telecommunications engineering, low-power wireless technology, renewable-energy-enabled infrastructure, site selection and field operations to address the economic and technical challenges of rural mobile coverage.

Additional Information:

For further information about NuRAN Wireless: www.nuranwireless.com

Francis Létourneau

Director and CEO

Francis.letourneau@nuranwireless.com

Tel: (418) 264-1337

Forward-Looking Statements and Disclaimers

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (together, "forward-looking statements"). All statements in this news release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. They are often, but not always, identified by words such as "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "plan", "designed to", "estimate", "may", "will", "could", "would", "should", "potential" and "opportunity", and by similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding: the negotiation, signing and closing of the facility agreement and related security documents with AFRIGREEN, and the timing of each; the amount, phases, pricing, tenor, repayment profile, security, covenants and other terms of the facility; the satisfaction of the conditions to signing and to each drawdown, including the assignment of the MTN CI agreement, the direct agreement with MTN CI and the commissioning and acceptance of sites; the availability of Phase 2, which is at the lender's sole discretion; the amount, structure, timing and completion of the equity financings required at the Company and at NuRAN Africa; the use of proceeds of the facility; the number of sites to be built in Côte d'Ivoire and the timing of their construction, acceptance and entry into service; the Company's intention to use the Côte d'Ivoire structure as a template for financing other markets; and the Company's business model, strategy and prospects, including its contracted sites, the growth of its billing base and recurring revenue, and the availability of capital and project financing.

Assumptions. Forward-looking statements reflect management's current expectations and are based on assumptions that management believes are reasonable as of the date of this news release, including that: the Company and AFRIGREEN will agree on definitive documentation on terms consistent with the approved terms and on the expected timeline; AFRIGREEN's approval will not be withdrawn or modified; MTN CI will consent to the assignment, security and other arrangements required by the lender; the Company and NuRAN Africa will raise the required equity on acceptable terms and when needed; the Company will satisfy the other conditions to signing and drawdown; the Company's contracts with mobile network operators will remain in force and be performed as expected; equipment, power solutions, installation contractors and local personnel will be available on expected timelines and at expected cost; sites will be commissioned and accepted as planned; the Company will maintain the listing of its common shares; and political, regulatory, economic, interest rate and currency conditions in the countries in which the Company operates will not change in a materially adverse way.

Risks. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These include the risks that: the Investment Committee approval does not result in a signed facility agreement, or the facility is signed on terms that are materially different from, or less favourable than, those described; the conditions to signing or to any drawdown are not satisfied or waived, and no amount, or less than the full amount, is drawn; MTN CI does not provide the consents, acknowledgements or confirmations required; the Company or NuRAN Africa is unable to raise the required equity on acceptable terms or at all, or equity is raised on terms that substantially dilute existing shareholders or the Company's interest in its African subsidiaries, or that depress the market price of the common shares; AFRIGREEN does not make Phase 2 available; the security granted to the lender is enforced following a default, and the Company loses its interest in the Ivorian project; the covenants and reserve requirements of the facility restrict distributions and the Company's operating flexibility; interest rates or exchange rates among the euro, the United States dollar, the Canadian dollar and the CFA franc move adversely; sites are not financed, built, accepted or brought into service on the expected timelines, at the expected cost or at all; the structure cannot be replicated in other markets; contracts with mobile network operators are delayed, amended, terminated or not performed; the Company is unable to fund its operations and obligations as they come due or to maintain its Nasdaq listing; the Company depends on a limited number of customers, lenders and suppliers; and the Company is exposed to political, legal, regulatory, tax, security, environmental, social and operating risks in the African countries in which it operates, to supply-chain and cost pressures, and to the loss of key personnel. Additional risks are described in the Company's most recent annual report, management's discussion and analysis and other continuous disclosure filings, available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. This list is not exhaustive.

Summary of terms and currency. The description of the facility in this news release is a summary of terms approved by AFRIGREEN's Investment Committee and is not a description of a binding agreement. Information about AFRIGREEN, its manager and its adviser is taken from publicly available sources. The facility is denominated in euros and the equity conditions are expressed in United States dollars. United States dollar equivalents of euro amounts are provided for convenience only and are based on an exchange rate posted by the Bank of Canada on November 26, 2026.

No undue reliance; no obligation to update. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and readers should not place undue reliance on them. They are provided to help readers understand the financing and management's current expectations, and may not be appropriate for other purposes. They speak only as of the date of this news release and, except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. All forward-looking statements in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

No securities exchange or securities regulatory authority has reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this news release

SOURCE: NuRAN Wireless Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/nuran-wireless-wins-investment-committee-approval-for-up-to-1348876