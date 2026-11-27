Beyond a Single Work: Inaugural SmallRig New Motion Award Unveiled at Jimei × Arles

The imaging brand moves from supplying tools to backing creators' own exploration

XIAMEN, China, Nov. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On Nov. 21, SmallRig, a global imaging-gear brand and co-creation partner of the 12th Jimei × Arles International Photo Festival, has launched the SmallRig New Motion Award to support creators' imaging exploration. Created with Three Shadows Photography Art Center, the inaugural prize went to Zhong Ying for The Gu Shi Village Memory Project.

"In an era when everyone tells stories through images, we hope to encourage more exploratory and experimental work," said Gao Haiyan, co-founder of SmallRig and chair of the SmallRig Image Development Fund. The company, she said, now hopes to be not only a supplier of tools but also a communicator of image culture.

The winning work grew out of Gu Shi, a fishing village in Lianjiang, Fujian province, that rural development and online traffic have turned into a tourist check-in spot. In Zhong's work, more than a dozen residents tell their own histories in plain, personal stories.

Juror Shen Zhongmin, whose debut feature was selected for the Berlinale's Panorama section, said the work casts light onto the village and its ordinary people, producing "a series of distinct universes of personal memory." Sitting alongside him were artist Zhang Peili, whose work has been shown at MoMA and the Art Institute of Chicago, and Silke Schmickl, who heads moving image at M+ in Hong Kong.

The prize is part of the festival's new Slideshow section, which gathers experimental shorts, single- and multi-channel video, installations and mixed-media work. Ten finalists, chosen through an open call, appeared in The Core Is Not Inside the Fruit through Jan. 3, 2027.

Zhong hoped her work "could meet the public"; the funding launches her next project. SmallRig stresses respecting artists' judgment.

By setting up an award, SmallRig said, it is saying publicly which kinds of exploration deserve encouragement, while learning on site what creators need. Its next step is content co-creation with artists, from new work to process, tutorials and public-interest imagery, with the aim of building a global community for image-makers.

The festival, founded in 2015 in Xiamen's Jimei district, is China's only long-term partner of France's Rencontres d'Arles. For SmallRig, the festival is a window onto more artists' work, and a way to join the global art ecosystem.

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