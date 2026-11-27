Addtech Electrification, a business area within the Addtech Group, has today signed an agreement to acquire 100 percent of the shares in BaSyTec GmbH ("BaSyTec").

BaSyTec develops and manufactures advanced solutions with proprietary hardware and software for testing and validation of battery cells, modules and complete battery packs. The company's customers are primarily active in industry, battery manufacturing, and research and development. BaSyTec is headquartered in Asselfingen, Germany, has 20 employees and annual sales of approximately EUR 4 million.

BaSyTec will become part of and complement the existing operations within the Battery Systems business unit.

Closing takes place today. The acquisition is expected to have a marginally positive impact on Addtech's earnings per share during the current financial year.

Stockholm, 27 November 2026

Addtech AB (publ)

For further information, please contact

Niklas Stenberg, President of Addtech AB, +46 8 470 49 00

Per Lundblad, Business Area Manager, Addtech Electrification, +46 70 795 66 02

Addtech is a technical solutions group that provides technological and economic value added in the link between manufacturers and customers. Addtech operates in selected niches in the market for advanced technology products and solutions. Its customers primarily operate in the manufacturing industry and infrastructure. Addtech has about 5,000 employees in more than 150 subsidiaries that operate under their own brands. The Group has annual sales of more than SEK 23 billion. Addtech is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, on November 27, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. (CET).