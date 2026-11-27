Varjo Technologies Plc

Press release 27 November 2026 at 3:00 p.m. EET

Varjo Technologies Plc announces the subscription price for its planned initial public offering and further information on the listing of its shares on First North; the Finnish FSA has approved the Finnish language prospectus

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, SINGAPORE OR SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

Varjo Technologies Plc ("Varjo" or the "Company") announced on 23 November 2026 that it is planning an Offering (as defined below) and listing of the Company's shares (the "Shares") on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland maintained by Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd ("Nasdaq Helsinki") (the "First North") (the "Listing"). Varjo announces today the subscription price for the Offering (as defined below) in connection with its contemplated Listing and further information on the Offering.

The Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority has today, on 27 November 2026, approved Varjo's Finnish language prospectus (the "Finnish Prospectus") regarding Varjo's planned Listing and the Offering (as defined below) related thereto.

The Finnish Prospectus will be available on or about 27 November 2026, and at the latest before the commencement of the subscription period, on the Company's website at varjo.com/ipo. The English language Offering Circular prepared on the basis of the Finnish Prospectus will be available on or about 27 November 2026, and at the latest before the commencement of the subscription period, on the Company's website at varjo.com/ipo.

The subscription period for the Offering (as defined below) commences on 30 November 2026 at 10:00 a.m. EET.

The Offering in brief:

The subscription price for the Offer Shares in the Offering (as defined below) is EUR 13.81 per Offer Share (the " Subscription Price ").

"). Based on the Subscription Price, the market capitalization of the Company immediately before the Offering (as defined below) would be approximately EUR 140 million on a fully diluted basis.

The Company aims to raise gross proceeds of approximately EUR 37 million by offering new shares in the Company (the " New Shares ") for subscription (the " Offering "). The Company will issue preliminarily a maximum of 2,679,218 New Shares. Unless the context indicates otherwise, the New Shares and the Additional Shares (as defined below) are together referred to herein as the " Offer Shares ". The execution of the Offering is conditional upon the Company raising gross proceeds of at least EUR 36 million in the Offering. The execution of the Offering is also conditional upon the signing of the Placing Agreement (as defined below).

") for subscription (the " "). The Company will issue preliminarily a maximum of 2,679,218 New Shares. Unless the context indicates otherwise, the New Shares and the Additional Shares (as defined below) are together referred to herein as the " ". The execution of the Offering is conditional upon the Company raising gross proceeds of at least EUR 36 million in the Offering. The execution of the Offering is also conditional upon the signing of the Placing Agreement (as defined below). In connection with the Offering, the Company is expected to grant DNB Carnegie, acting as stabilizing manager (the " Stabilizing Manager ") an over-allotment option, which would entitle the Stabilizing Manager to subscribe for preliminarily a maximum of 401,882 additional new Shares (the " Option Shares ") at the Subscription Price solely to cover any over-allotments in connection with the Offering (the " Over-Allotment Option ").

") an over-allotment option, which would entitle the Stabilizing Manager to subscribe for preliminarily a maximum of 401,882 additional new Shares (the " ") at the Subscription Price solely to cover any over-allotments in connection with the Offering (the " "). The Offering consists of (i) a public offering to private individuals and entities in Finland (the " Public Offering ") and (ii) an institutional offering to institutional investors in Finland and, in accordance with applicable laws, internationally outside the United States (the " Institutional Offering "). Offer Shares will be offered in the Institutional Offering to institutional investors outside the United States in offshore transactions in compliance with Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the " U.S. Securities Act ") (" Regulation S "), and otherwise in compliance with the said regulation. The Shares (including the Offer Shares) have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act, or under the securities laws of any state of the United States and, accordingly, will not be offered or sold, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States (as defined in Regulation S).

") and (ii) an institutional offering to institutional investors in Finland and, in accordance with applicable laws, internationally outside the United States (the " "). Offer Shares will be offered in the Institutional Offering to institutional investors outside the United States in offshore transactions in compliance with Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the " ") (" "), and otherwise in compliance with the said regulation. The Shares (including the Offer Shares) have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act, or under the securities laws of any state of the United States and, accordingly, will not be offered or sold, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States (as defined in Regulation S). THEON International Plc's major shareholder Venetus Limited, Axon Enterprise, Inc., Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Company, Conficap Oy and Varjo's Chair of the Board of Directors Petteri Koponen through Kiaso Ltd (the " Cornerstone Investor " or together, the " Cornerstone Investors ") have each individually given subscription undertakings, under which the Cornerstone Investors have committed to subscribing for Offer Shares amounting to approximately EUR 36 million in total in the Offering subject to certain customary conditions and assuming that the maximum valuation of all Shares at the Subscription Price before any proceeds from the Offering does not exceed EUR 140 million.

" or together, the " ") have each individually given subscription undertakings, under which the Cornerstone Investors have committed to subscribing for Offer Shares amounting to approximately EUR 36 million in total in the Offering subject to certain customary conditions and assuming that the maximum valuation of all Shares at the Subscription Price before any proceeds from the Offering does not exceed EUR 140 million. As a result of the Offering, the number of the Shares may increase preliminarily to a maximum of 11,122,162 Shares, assuming that all of the New Shares offered in the Offering are subscribed for in full, and assuming that the Over-Allotment Option will be exercised in full. The New Shares to be issued in the Offering would preliminarily represent approximately a maximum of 27,7 percent of the Shares and votes vested by the Shares after the Offering if all of the New Shares preliminarily offered in the Offering are subscribed for in full, and assuming that the Over-Allotment Option will be exercised in full. The preliminary maximum number of the New Shares represents approximately 38,3 percent of the Shares prior to the Offering.

The subscription period for the Public Offering will commence on 30 November 2026 at 10:00 a.m. (Finnish time) and end on or about 2 December 2026 at 6:30 p.m. (Finnish time).

The subscription period for the Institutional Offering will commence on 30 November 2026 at 10:00 a.m. (Finnish time) and end on or about 2 December 2026 at 6:30 p.m. (Finnish time).

The Company's Board of Directors has the right to discontinue the subscription period of the Public Offering to end at the earliest on 2 December 2026 at 6:30 p.m. (Finnish time). In addition, the Company's Board of Directors may, at its sole discretion, decide to discontinue the subscription period of the Institutional Offering to end at the earliest on 2 December 2026 at 6:30 p.m. (Finnish time). The subscription periods of the Public Offering and the Institutional Offering may be discontinued or not discontinued independently of one another. A company release regarding any discontinuation will be published without delay.

The Company's Board of Directors has the right to extend the subscription periods of the Public Offering and the Institutional Offering. A possible extension of the subscription period will be communicated through a company release, which will indicate the new end date of the subscription period. The subscription periods of the Public Offering and the Institutional Offering will in any case end on 16 December 2026 at 4:00 p.m. (Finnish time) at the latest. The subscription periods of the Public Offering and the Institutional Offering can be extended independently of one another. A company release concerning the extension of a subscription period must be published no later than on the estimated final dates of the subscription periods for the Public Offering and the Institutional Offering stated above.

Trading in the Shares on First North is expected to commence on or about 4 December 2026 with the trading code "VARJO".

Petteri Koponen, Chair of the Board of Directors comments:

"Strong structural tailwinds and global rearmament are driving growth in Varjo's addressable markets. Technology purpose-built for mission-critical use cases, a strong patent portfolio, and an established position in customers' mission-critical systems provide Varjo with a foundation for capitalizing on this growth opportunity.

The offering we are launching today supports the execution of Varjo's ambitious growth strategy and strengthens the company's capital structure. I would like to welcome new investors to join us in building the next phase of growth for a Finnish technology company."

Timo Toikkanen, CEO, member of the Board comments:

"Varjo has established a strong position in VR solutions for mission-critical training. The competitiveness of our technology is demonstrated by the fact that 19 of the world's 20 largest defense and aerospace companies use Varjo's solutions in their offerings. Growing demand is already reflected in our business performance: in the first nine months of 2026, our total net sales grew by 31 percent, while net sales from the defense and aerospace industry grew by 42 percent compared with the same period last year.

With the proceeds from the offering, we aim to accelerate our growth in the military training and simulation segment, strengthen our position in wired VR solutions, and capitalize on the growth opportunities opened up by our new wireless product line. We also aim to expand our business into other mission-critical training markets."

The background and reasons for the Listing

According to Varjo's estimate, Varjo is a global technology leader in virtual reality ("VR") solutions for mission-critical use and a market leader in wired VR solutions for training and simulation in the defense sector. VR and mixed reality solutions enable immersive experiences and environments in which the real and virtual worlds combine. Varjo specializes in head-mounted devices ("HMDs") capable of human-eye resolution. In addition, Varjo develops VR and mixed reality software as well as immersive services.

The objective of the Listing is to strengthen Varjo's working capital and accelerate Varjo's growth in line with its strategy. In addition, the Listing enables the broadening of Varjo's shareholder base with domestic and international investors, improves the liquidity of the Shares, increases recognition and awareness of Varjo, and strengthens Varjo's ability to use Shares for employee retention, compensation, and any potential future corporate transactions.

Details of the Offering and the publication of the Finnish Prospectus

Preliminarily a maximum of 72,414 Offer Shares are offered in the Public Offering to private individuals and entities in Finland. Preliminarily a maximum of 2,606,804 Offer Shares (assuming that the Over-Allotment Option will not be exercised) are being offered in the Institutional Offering to institutional investors through private placements in Finland and, in accordance with the applicable laws, internationally outside the United States on the terms and conditions of the Offering. Depending on the demand, the Company may reallocate Offer Shares between the Public Offering and the Institutional Offering in deviation from the preliminary number of shares without limitation. However, the minimum number of Offer Shares to be offered in the Public Offering will be 72,414 Offer Shares or, if the aggregate number of Offer Shares covered by the commitments submitted in the Public Offering is smaller than this, such aggregate number of Offer Shares as covered by the commitments.

The Offer Shares are offered in the Public Offering and the Institutional Offering for subscription for the Subscription Price of EUR 13.81 per Offer Share.

With the Offering, the Company aims to raise gross proceeds of approximately EUR 37 million. The execution of the Offering is conditional upon the Company raising gross proceeds of at least EUR 36 million in the Offering. The execution of the Offering is also conditional upon the signing of the Placing Agreement (as defined below).

As a result of the Offering, the number of the Shares may increase preliminarily to a maximum of 11,122,162 Shares, assuming that all of the New Shares offered in the Offering are subscribed for in full, and assuming that the Over-Allotment Option will be exercised in full. The New Shares to be issued in the Offering would preliminarily represent approximately a maximum of 27.7 percent of the Shares and votes vested by the Shares after the Offering if all of the New Shares preliminarily offered in the Offering are subscribed for in full, and assuming that the Over-Allotment Option will be exercised in full. The preliminary maximum number of the New Shares represents approximately 38.3 percent of the Shares prior to the Offering.

In connection with the Offering, the Company is expected to grant the Stabilizing Manager the Over-Allotment Option, which would entitle the Stabilizing Manager to subscribe for preliminarily a maximum of 401,882 Option Shares at the Subscription Price solely to cover any over-allotments in connection with the Offering. The Over-Allotment Option is exercisable within 24 days from the commencement of trading in the Shares on First North (i.e., on or about the period between 4 December 2026 and 28 December 2026) (the "Stabilization Period"). The Option Shares represent approximately 5.0 percent of the Shares and votes vested by the Shares prior to the Offering and approximately 3.6 percent after the Offering assuming that the Company will issue 2,679,218 New Shares. However, the number of Option Shares will not in any case represent more than 15 percent of the aggregate number of New Shares.

The Stabilizing Manager and the Company are expected to agree on a share issue and share return arrangement related to stabilization in connection with the Offering. Pursuant to such arrangement, the Stabilizing Manager may subscribe for a number of new Shares corresponding to the maximum number of the Option Shares (the "Additional Shares") to cover any possible over-allotments in connection with the Offering. To the extent that the Stabilizing Manager subscribes for Additional Shares, it must return an equal number of Shares to the Company for redemption and cancellation by the Company.

The Cornerstone Investors have each individually given subscription undertakings on 20 November 2026, under which the Cornerstone Investors have committed to subscribing for Offer Shares amounting to approximately EUR 36 million in total in the Offering subject to certain customary conditions and assuming that the maximum valuation of all Shares at the Subscription Price before any proceeds from the Offering does not exceed EUR 140 million. According to the terms and conditions of the subscription undertakings, the Cornerstone Investors will be guaranteed the number of Offer Shares covered by the subscription undertakings. The Cornerstone Investors have given subscription undertakings as follows:

Commitment of Venetus Limited amounts to EUR 15 million.

Commitment of Axon Enterprise, Inc. amounts to EUR 5 million.

Commitment of Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company amounts to EUR 7 million. In addition to customary conditions, subject to a condition that the commercial agreement entered into between the Company and Axon Enterprise, Inc. on 18 November 2026 is in force at the time of subscription.

Commitment of Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Company amounts to EUR 5 million.

Commitment of Conficap Oy amounts to EUR 3 million.

Commitment of Petteri Koponen through Kiaso Ltd amounts to EUR 1 million.

The subscription undertakings of the Cornerstone Investors represent approximately 97.3 percent of the Offer Shares assuming that the Over-Allotment Option will not be exercised (approximately 84.6 percent assuming that the Over-Allotment Option will be exercised in full), and assuming that the Company will issue 2,679,218 New Shares.

The Company and the Joint Global Coordinators are expected to enter into a placing agreement (the "Placing Agreement") on or about 3 December 2026. In the Placing Agreement, the Company undertakes to issue Offer Shares to subscribers procured by the Joint Global Coordinators, and the Joint Global Coordinators undertake, subject to certain conditions, to procure subscribers for the Offer Shares.

In connection with the Offering, the Company is expected to commit to a lock-up agreement during the period that will end for the Company 360 days from the Listing. The members of the Board of Directors of the Company and the management team of the Company, who hold Shares and/or option rights and/or restricted share units, are expected to enter into a lock-up agreement with similar terms to that of the Company that will end, as applicable, either on the date that falls 360 days from the Listing or on the date that falls 360 days from the date of the Offering Circular. In addition, certain shareholders of the Company are expected to enter into a lock-up agreement with similar terms to that of the Company that will end either on the date that falls 180 or 360 days, as applicable, from the Listing or on the date that falls 180 days from the date of the Offering Circular. In addition, certain holders of option rights and/or restricted share units are expected to enter into a lock-up agreement with similar terms to that of the Company that will end on the date that falls 180 or 360 days, as applicable, from the Listing.

Before the Offering, the Shares have not been subject to trading on a regulated market or multilateral trading facility. The Company intends to submit a listing application to Nasdaq Helsinki for the Shares to be listed on First North. Trading in the Shares on First North is expected to commence on or about 4 December 2026.

The Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority has today, on 27 November 2026, approved Varjo's Finnish Prospectus. The Finnish Prospectus will be available on or about 27 November 2026, and at the latest before the commencement of the subscription period, on the Company's website at varjo.com/ipo. The English language Offering Circular prepared on the basis of the Finnish Prospectus will be available on or about 27 November 2026, and at the latest before the commencement of the subscription period, on the Company's website at varjo.com/ipo.

More information on the Offering is available on the Company's website at varjo.com/ipo.

Advisers

DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB, Finland Branch acts as the senior global coordinator and bookrunner in the Offering (the "Senior Global Coordinator" or "DNB Carnegie") and BNP PARIBAS acts as the global coordinator in the Offering and bookrunner in the Institutional Offering (the "Global Coordinator" or "BNP Paribas", and together with DNB Carnegie the "Joint Global Coordinators"). Roschier, Attorneys Ltd. is acting as legal adviser to Varjo with respect to Finnish law and Milbank LLP is acting as legal adviser to Varjo with respect to U.S. law. In addition, the Company has appointed Nordnet Bank AB to act as the subscription place in the Public Offering. Krogerus Attorneys Ltd is acting as legal adviser to the Joint Global Coordinators. Miltton Ltd is acting as communications adviser to the Company. Oaklins Finland Ltd acts as Varjo's certified adviser referred to in the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook.

Company presentation event

Varjo will organize a company presentation on November 30 at 10:00 a.m. (EET). The speakers will include Varjo's Chair of the Board Petteri Koponen, CEO Timo Toikkanen, and CFO Antti Koponen.

The company presentation event will provide investors with an opportunity to learn more about the company, and those attending in person will also have the chance to experience flying in an F-16 simulator.

The event can be attended in person at Studio Eliel, Sanomatalo, Töölönlahdenkatu 2, 00100 Helsinki, or followed via live webcast. Participants will have an opportunity to ask questions after the presentation.

Register for the event: https://varjo.events.inderes.com/2026-roadshow. A recording of the event will be available on this page after the webcast.

Read more about Varjo's listing at varjo.com/ipo.

Important Dates

The Finnish Prospectus approved: 27 November 2026 The Finnish Prospectus will be published (on or about): 27 November 2026 The English language Offering Circular will be published (on or about): 27 November 2026 The subscription period for the Public Offering and the Institutional Offering commence: 30 November 2026 at 10:00 a.m. EET The subscription period for the Public Offering may be discontinued at the earliest: 2 December 2026 at 6:30 p.m. EET The subscription period for the Institutional Offering may be discontinued at the earliest: 2 December 2026 at 6:30 p.m. EET The subscription period for the Public Offering ends (on or about): 2 December 2026 at 6:30 p.m. EET The subscription period for the Institutional Offering ends (on or about): 2 December 2026 at 6:30 p.m. EET Announcement of the final results of the Offering (on or about): 3 December 2026 The Offer Shares allocated in the Public Offering are recorded in the accounts of investors (on or about): 4 December 2026 The Offer Shares allocated in the Institutional Offering are ready to be delivered against payment through Euroclear Nordics Ltd (on or about): 8 December 2026 Trading in the Shares on First North is expected to commence (on or about): 4 December 2026

Contact us

Varjo communications

Email: press@varjo.com

Antti Koponen, Chief Financial Officer, Varjo

Email: antti.koponen@varjo.com

Varjo in brief

Varjo is a Finnish technology company that develops virtual reality solutions for training in defense and other mission-critical sectors. Varjo specializes in head-mounted devices ("HMDs") capable of human-eye resolution. In addition, Varjo develops VR and mixed reality software and immersive services. Varjo's solutions are supported by deep integration into existing simulator ecosystems, high-fidelity mixed reality capabilities, and technological architecture designed specifically for environments with critical security requirements. Varjo's technology has been selected for over 120 simulation programs within NATO and NATO's partner-country armed forces.

www.varjo.com

Important information

This release is not being made in and copies of it may not be distributed or sent into the United States, Australia, Canada, Japan, Hong Kong, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa or any other jurisdiction in which the distribution or release would be unlawful.

The issue of securities in the Offering is subject to specific legal or regulatory restrictions in certain jurisdictions. Neither Varjo nor the Joint Global Coordinators assume no responsibility in the event there is a violation by any person of such restrictions.

This release is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of any offer to buy any securities issued by Varjo in any jurisdiction where such offer or sale would be unlawful. The distribution of this release may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions and persons into whose possession any document or other information referred to herein come should inform themselves about and observe any such restriction. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

This release and the information contained herein are not intended for publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States. This release does not constitute, or form part of, an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase, any securities in the United States (including its territories and possessions, any state of the United States and the District of Columbia). Any securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act. There is no intention to register any securities referred to herein in the United States or to make a public offering of the securities in the United States. The securities referred to herein may be offered outside the United States in offshore transactions in reliance on Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act.

In any other Member State of the European Economic Area (the "EEA"), other than Finland, where Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (as amended, the "Prospectus Regulation") is applicable, this release is only being distributed to and is only directed at persons in the EEA who are "qualified investors" within the meaning of Article 2(e) of the Prospectus Regulation.

This release does not constitute an offer of securities to the public in the United Kingdom. No prospectus has been or will be approved in the United Kingdom in respect of the securities referred to herein. This information is only being distributed to and is only directed at persons who are qualified investors as defined in the Public Offers and Admission to Trading Regulations 2024 and are also (i) investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order") or (ii) high net worth entities, and other persons to whom it may lawfully be communicated, falling within Article 49(2) of the Order (all such persons together being referred to as "Relevant Persons").

The information contained in this release is for background purposes only and does not purport to be full or complete. No reliance may be placed by any person for any purpose on the information contained in this release or its accuracy, fairness or completeness. The information in this release is subject to change.

Any potential offering of the securities referred to in this release will be made by means of a prospectus. This release is not a prospectus as set out in the Prospectus Regulation. Investors should not subscribe for any securities referred to in this release except on the basis of information contained in the aforementioned prospectus.

This release is for information purposes only and under no circumstances shall constitute an offer or invitation, or form the basis for a decision, to invest in any securities of Varjo. The Joint Global Coordinators are acting exclusively for Varjo and no one else in connection with the Offering. They will not regard any other person as their respective clients in relation to the Offering and will not be responsible to anyone other than Varjo for providing the protections afforded to their respective clients, nor for providing advice in relation to the Offering, the contents of this release or any transaction, arrangement or other matter referred to herein.

The contents of this release have been prepared by, and are the sole responsibility of, Varjo. None of the Joint Global Coordinators or any of their respective directors, officers, employees, advisers or agents accepts any responsibility or liability whatsoever for or makes any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information in this release (or whether any information has been omitted from the release) or any other information relating to Varjo, its subsidiaries or associated companies, whether written, oral or in a visual or electronic form, and howsoever transmitted or made available or for any loss howsoever arising from any use of this release or its contents or otherwise arising in connection therewith.

Forward-looking statements

Matters discussed in this release may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and may be identified by words such as "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "may", "plan", "estimate", "will", "should", "could", "aim" or "might", or, in each case, their negative, or similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions. Although Varjo believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that they will materialize or prove to be correct. Because these statements are based on assumptions or estimates and are subject to risks and uncertainties, the actual results or outcome could differ materially from those set out in the forward-looking statements as a result of many factors. Such risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other important factors could cause actual events to differ materially from the expectations expressed or implied in this release by such forward-looking statements. Varjo does not guarantee that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements in this release are free from errors nor does it accept any responsibility for the future accuracy of the opinions expressed in this release or any obligation to update or revise the statements in this release to reflect subsequent events. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements in this release. The information, opinions and forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as at its date and are subject to change without notice. Varjo does not undertake any obligation to review, update, confirm or to release publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that arise in relation to the content of this release.

Information to Distributors

Solely for the purposes of the product governance requirements contained within: (a) EU Directive 2014/65/EU on markets in financial instruments, as amended ("MiFID II"); (b) Articles 9 and 10 of Commission Delegated Directive (EU) 2017/593 supplementing MiFID II; and (c) local implementing measures (together the "MiFID II Product Governance Requirements"), and disclaiming all and any liability, whether arising in tort, contract or otherwise, which any "manufacturer" (for the purposes of the MiFID II Product Governance Requirements) may otherwise have with respect thereto, the shares have been subject to a product approval process, which has determined that the shares are: (i) compatible with an end target market of retail investors and investors who meet the criteria of professional clients and eligible counterparties, each as defined in MiFID II (the "Target Market Assessment"); and (ii) eligible for distribution through all distribution channels as are permitted by MiFID II. Notwithstanding the Target Market Assessment, distributors should note that: the price of the shares may decline and investors could lose all or part of their investment; the shares offer no guaranteed income and no capital protection; and an investment in the shares is compatible only with investors who do not need a guaranteed income or capital protection, who (either alone or in conjunction with an appropriate financial or other adviser) are capable of evaluating the merits and risks of such an investment and who have sufficient resources to be able to bear any losses that may result therefrom. The Target Market Assessment is without prejudice to the requirements of any contractual, legal or regulatory selling restrictions in relation to the Offering. For the avoidance of doubt, the Target Market Assessment does not constitute: (a) an assessment of suitability or appropriateness for the purposes of MiFID II; or (b) a recommendation to any investor or group of investors to invest in, or purchase, or take any other action whatsoever with respect to the shares. Each distributor is responsible for undertaking its own Target Market Assessment with respect to the shares and determining appropriate distribution channels.