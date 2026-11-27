The number of shares of Trifork Group AG will be reduced at Nasdaq Copenhagen as of 30 November 2026 due to cancellation of treasury shares.

ISIN: CH1111227810 Name: Trifork Group AG Volume before change: 19.744.899stk. (1.974.489,9 CHF) Change: 493.622 stk. (49.362,2 CHF) Volume after change: 19.251.277 stk. (1.925.127,7 CHF) Face value: 0.10 CHF Short name: TRIFOR Orderbook ID: 225643

For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66