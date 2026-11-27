The number of shares of Trifork Group AG will be reduced at Nasdaq Copenhagen as of 30 November 2026 due to cancellation of treasury shares.
|ISIN:
|CH1111227810
|Name:
|Trifork Group AG
|Volume before change:
|19.744.899stk. (1.974.489,9 CHF)
|Change:
|493.622 stk. (49.362,2 CHF)
|Volume after change:
|19.251.277 stk. (1.925.127,7 CHF)
|Face value:
|0.10 CHF
|Short name:
|TRIFOR
|Orderbook ID:
|225643
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