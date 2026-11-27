Japan's Organization for Cross-regional Coordination of Transmission Operators (OCCTO) has announced the results of the country's 30th auction for utility-scale solar projects. The procurement exercise allocated 27.7 MW of PV capacity against a target of 91 MW. It was open to solar projects with a generation capacity of at least 250 kW under Japan's feed-in premium (FIP) scheme. Eight projects totaling 41.4 MW qualified to participate in the auction. However, only seven projects totaling 27.7 MW submitted bids, with all seven securing support. The lowest bid of JPY 5.00 ($0.031)/kWh was submitted ...

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