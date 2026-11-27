Inside Information: European Commission's Directorate-General for Competition indicates UPM's proposed graphic paper Joint Venture with Sappi unlikely to proceed despite remedies

UPM-Kymmene Corporation Stock Exchange Release (Inside information) November 27, 2026 at 16:15 EET

HELSINKI, Nov. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following discussions with the European Commission's Directorate-General for Competition (DG COMP) this week and its subsequent review of additional information submitted by UPM, UPM understands that DG COMP considers the remedies proposed on November 5 unlikely to be sufficient for it to recommend approval of the proposed graphic paper Joint Venture. The merger review process remains open, and UPM has submitted a complaint to the Commission's Hearing Officer in relation to a biased market test of the remedies proposed.

The final decision rests with the College of Commissioners and this is expected by year-end or shortly thereafter. Should the Commission ultimately prohibit the transaction, UPM will carefully assess its options, including a possible appeal.

UPM President & CEO Massimo Reynaudo commented: "We are disappointed by the rigid and subjective position the Commission's Directorate-General for Competition has taken throughout the process. While we believe there to be a sound factual and legal basis for the Commission to approve the transaction without conditions, we have engaged actively and constructively, and offered comprehensive remedies to facilitate the approval. Our understanding is that in connection with the market testing Europe's largest graphic paper customers, including publishers, commercial printers and retailers, have also seen merit in what we have proposed. They depend on reliable supply and their views deserve weight. Yet we believe that these views, the evidence we have presented during the process and remedies we have proposed have not been given fair weight in the assessment by DG COMP which it seems to have formed at the outset of the process.

"Demand for graphic paper in Europe continues to decline, and producers need to adapt. We believe this joint venture would strengthen the industry's long-term resilience and help secure reliable supply for customers. There are legal grounds to clear the transaction. The final decision rests with the College of Commissioners and we urge it to consider not only the merits of the case but also the wider implications of preventing the industry from adapting to irreversible structural change. If the venture cannot proceed, we fear Europe's industry will be weaker and its customers will ultimately become more reliant on overseas supply. This can only be a detrimental outcome for Europe."

UPM Communication Papers and Sappi's European graphic papers business continue to operate independently.

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UPM is a material solutions company, renewing products and entire value chains with an extensive portfolio of renewable fibres, advanced materials, decarbonization solutions, and communication papers. Our performance in sustainability has been recognized by third parties, including EcoVadis and the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices. We operate globally and employ approximately 13,600 people worldwide, with annual sales of approximately €9.7 billion. Our shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

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