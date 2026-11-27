KeyBank shares warning signs and practical steps for avoiding phishing, fake shopping sites, payment app scams and other holiday fraud

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESS Newswire / November 27, 2026 / As holiday shopping picks up, so do opportunities for scammers.

Consumers shopping online, tracking packages, buying gift cards or donating to charities can encounter increasingly convincing fraud attempts. Scammers are also using artificial intelligence to create fake retail websites, emails, text messages and even AI-generated voices designed to impersonate trusted companies or people.

Knowing what to look for can help consumers recognize potential fraud before they share personal information or send money.

What are the most common holiday shopping scams?

Here are several scams consumers should watch for during the holiday season:

Bank imposter scams. Fraudsters may call, text or email pretending to represent a consumer's bank. They may claim there has been a suspicious transaction or login attempt, then ask for a one-time passcode, login credentials or debit card information. KeyBank will not initiate a call or text asking for your online banking username or password. KeyBank also will not ask a client to send money to themselves using Zelle, an account transfer or a wire payment, or request remote access to your computer or mobile device. However, in some cases, we will call to verify your identity by asking for a one-time passcode that is sent to your mobile device.

Phishing and smishing scams. Fraudulent emails and text messages can look like legitimate communications from retailers, banks or delivery companies. Scammers may also use AI to create convincing fake retail websites and communications intended to capture debit card, credit card or other personal information. A common example is a fake package-delivery message asking for payment to release or redeliver an order.

Vishing and AI voice scams. Criminals can use AI-generated voices in phone calls to impersonate customer service representatives, delivery companies, family members or others in an effort to obtain sensitive information.

Payment app scams. Consumers should be cautious when an unfamiliar seller asks for payment through Zelle, Venmo, Cash App, wire transfer or cryptocurrency. Recovering money sent to a fraudulent seller through these methods can be difficult.

Online marketplace scams. Fraudsters may advertise popular holiday gifts at unusually low prices, then request advance payment through a payment app, gift card or cryptocurrency before disappearing.

Gift card scams. Criminals may tamper with gift cards displayed on retail racks or convince victims to provide gift card numbers over the phone to make supposedly urgent payments.

Charity scams. The season of giving can also attract criminals impersonating legitimate charities or disaster-relief organizations through phone calls, texts, emails and social media.

5 ways to shop more safely this holiday season

A few habits can make it harder for scammers to succeed:

Be skeptical of unexpected communications. Don't automatically trust an unsolicited call, email or text, even if it appears legitimate. Avoid clicking unfamiliar links or attachments and independently verify the communication using a known phone number, website or app. Monitor financial accounts regularly. Reviewing account activity frequently can help consumers identify unauthorized transactions sooner. KeyBank recommends clients check their accounts daily and report unauthorized activity immediately. Turn on multi-factor authentication. MFA provides another layer of account security by requiring an additional form of verification when signing in. Use secure internet connections. Avoid conducting financial transactions over public Wi-Fi. A secure Wi-Fi connection or virtual private network, or VPN, can help protect data. Look for buyer protection. When shopping through online marketplaces, consider platforms offering buyer protections and avoid paying sellers who cannot be independently verified.

Holiday scam warning signs consumers shouldn't ignore

Consumers should pause when they encounter:

A deal that seems too good to be true

An unexpected call, email or text

Pressure to send money or act immediately

Requests to keep a transaction secret

Requests for passwords, codes or sensitive financial information

Demands for payment through gift cards, cryptocurrency or payment apps

Last-minute requests to change payment information

Requests for remote access to a computer or device

These behaviors can indicate an attempted scam.

What should you do if you think you've been scammed?

Speed matters.

Consumers who believe they have been targeted or have already sent money should contact their financial institution immediately and report suspected fraud to the retailer and appropriate authorities. KeyBank clients can contact the KeyBank Fraud Client Service Center at 1-800-433-0124. Dial 711 for TTY/TRS.

Additional information about emerging scams, account security and fraud prevention is available at key.com/fraud.

Ultimately, one of the strongest defenses against holiday fraud is taking a moment before responding. An unexpected message, urgent request or unusually attractive deal is worth verifying independently before clicking a link, providing information or sending money.

The information and recommendations contained here have been compiled from sources believed to be reliable based on current information and conditions and are subject to change. KeyBank assumes no duty to update any information in the material in the event that such information changes. KeyBank does not represent or warrant its accuracy, reliability, or completeness or accept any liability for any loss or damage (whether direct or indirect) arising out of the use of all or part of this material. This material is provided as general information only; particular situations may require additional information or actions. Nothing in material shall be regarded as an offer, solicitation, recommendation or advice (whether financial, accounting, legal, tax or other) given by KeyBank and/or its officers or employees or other presenters. If legal advice or other expert assistance is required, the services of a competent professional should be sought. Zelle and the Zelle-related marks are wholly owned by Early Warning Services, LLC, and are used herein under license. ©2026 KeyCorp. All rights reserved. KeyBank Member FDIC

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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/keybank-offers-tips-to-help-consumers-spot-and-avoid-holiday-shoppin-1399007