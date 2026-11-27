In this Cascale case study, lululemon's use of the Higg FEM illustrates how shared, industry-aligned tools enable environmental action at scale.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / November 27, 2026 / A Cascale member since 2013, lululemon (NASDAQ:LULU) collects supplier-reported environmental data across select Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 suppliers using Cascale's Higg Facility Environmental Module (Higg FEM), exclusively available on Worldly. These inputs support supplier engagement and inform lululemon's public reporting on energy use, renewable electricity, and wastewater management as well as internal benchmarking. Using a standardized methodology and third-party verification helps improve confidence in supplier-reported data and enables more consistent measurement across a complex global supply chain.

Collecting Consistent Data Across a Global Supply Chain

lululemon leverages the Higg FEM to enhance consistency in data collection throughout its supply chain. Through the platform, the company collects supplier-reported energy use, energy sources, wastewater, and emissions data to support internal benchmarking and supplier engagement across facilities and supply chain tiers. Details in this case study are sourced from lululemon's 2025 Impact Report; Cascale has not independently verified the information.

For the 2025 calendar year, lululemon requested 482 supplier facilities and subcontractors - representing finished goods, mills, and trims suppliers - to complete the Higg FEM self-assessment, representing 99 percent of Tier 1 and Tier 2 suppliers by production value. Subcontractors are facilities contracted by lululemon suppliers, rather than directly by lululemon, to complete processes that support the production of a product or material. In 2025, 401 supplier facilities completed the Higg FEM self-assessment.

71 percent of completed assessments were verified by third parties accredited through the Higg FEM Verification Program, which reviews completed assessments against a consistent verification framework. Third-party verification plays an important role in strengthening confidence in supplier-reported data and supporting consistent interpretation across facilities and tiers.

Higg FEM data also supports environmental compliance in lululemon's supply chain. Based on 2025 Higg FEM reporting, 98 percent of lululemon Tier 1 supplier facilities and 99 percent of supplier facilities beyond Tier 1 reported compliance with wastewater discharge permits where required, using the standardized Higg FEM questionnaire.

Measuring Progress Towards Environmental Targets

Like many global brands, the majority of lululemon's total emissions occur in the supply chain. lululemon uses primary emissions data collected through Higg FEM assessments to inform manufacturing-related Scope 3 emissions calculations, as disclosed in its 2025 data supplement.

This primary data helps lululemon to track progress toward its climate goal. It also provides insight that helps prioritize supplier engagement and monitor supplier progress on environmental areas.

lululemon also uses Higg FEM data to help suppliers identify opportunities for renewable electricity adoption, including on-site solar development. Collectively, core Tier 1 and Tier 2 suppliers - which are Tier 1 and Tier 2 suppliers (over 75 percent of lululemon's production volume) achieved 33 percent renewable electricity in 2025.

Why This Matters

lululemon's use of the Higg FEM illustrates how shared, industry-aligned tools enable environmental action at scale. When brands and suppliers are working from the same verified data set, conversations about energy use, renewable electricity, and environmental compliance can be more transparent and, in turn, support more effective action across the supply chain.

By using a standardized methodology across facilities and tiers and incorporating third-party verification, lululemon's approach reflects system-level alignment that creates efficiencies, improves data quality, and strengthens supplier engagement.

lululemon Case Study Key Takeaways

Standardized Data at Scale: lululemon requested 482 supplier facilities and subcontractors to complete the Higg FEM 2025 self-assessment, representing 99 percent of Tier 1 and Tier 2 suppliers by production value.

lululemon requested 482 supplier facilities and subcontractors to complete the Higg FEM 2025 self-assessment, representing 99 percent of Tier 1 and Tier 2 suppliers by production value. Informing Climate Action: Primary emissions data collected through the Higg FEM informs lululemon's manufacturing-related Scope 3 emissions calculations, climate progress tracking, and targeted supplier engagement.

Primary emissions data collected through the Higg FEM informs lululemon's manufacturing-related Scope 3 emissions calculations, climate progress tracking, and targeted supplier engagement. Driving Renewable Energy Adoption: Higg FEM data helps identify opportunities for renewable electricity, including on-site solar. Core Tier 1 and Tier 2 suppliers achieved 33 percent renewable electricity in 2025.

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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/lululemon-using-higg-fem-to-collect-verified-facility-level-data-1399011