Cornerstone Speaking and Coaching outlines the three-part approach behind its coaching programs and keynotes, built on research showing that written goals and progress reporting improve follow-through.

WASHBURN, ND / ACCESS Newswire / November 27, 2026 / Cornerstone Speaking and Coaching today shared the goal-accountability approach that underlies its coaching programs and keynote presentations as entrepreneurs and business leaders begin planning for the new year. Founder Ryan Botner, a Maxwell Leadership Certified Speaker and Coach, said the approach is designed to close the gap between setting goals and acting on them.

The approach has three parts: write specific goals down, report progress to a supportive person, and review that progress on a set schedule. It reflects a principle that runs through each of the six programs offered by Cornerstone Speaking and Coaching, a firm founded in 2022 and based in Washburn, North Dakota, that has coached more than 500 clients and delivered more than 200 keynote presentations.

Written-Goal Accountability: An approach used by Ryan Botner of Cornerstone Speaking and Coaching that combines written, specific goals with regular progress reporting to a supportive person and scheduled review, so that planning leads to changed behavior rather than good intentions.

The approach draws on publicly available research by Dr. Gail Matthews at Dominican University. In that study, participants who wrote down their goals, committed to specific actions, and sent regular progress updates to a supportive friend reported accomplishing more than participants who only thought about their goals. The study is cited here as public research and is not conducted or verified by Cornerstone Speaking and Coaching.

For business owners, the year-end planning period is when many goals are set, and many are forgotten by February. The most common gap is not ambition. It is the absence of a written plan, a person to report to, and dates to review progress. Botner's programs address each element directly. The Intentional Leaders Circle is a peer accountability mastermind for entrepreneurs. The Money Follow$ Movement is a daily revenue-activity system. The Be Intentional leadership system focuses on daily priorities. The Speak2SELL Sales Training Workshop and Touchpoint Selling System apply the same structure to sales conversations and follow-up.

Entrepreneurs interested in applying the approach can learn more at cornerstonespeaking.com. Cornerstone Speaking and Coaching serves clients across North Dakota, including Bismarck, Fargo, and Minot, and nationally in person and virtually.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is the written-goal accountability approach?

A: It is a three-part method developed by Ryan Botner of Cornerstone Speaking and Coaching: write specific goals down, report progress to a supportive person, and review progress on a set schedule.

Q: Does writing down goals improve follow-through?

A: Research by Dr. Gail Matthews at Dominican University found that participants who wrote their goals, committed to actions, and sent regular progress updates to a supportive friend reported accomplishing more than those who only thought about their goals. Individual results vary.

Q: How can an accountability partner support business goals?

A: An accountability partner gives a business owner someone to report progress to and a reason to keep commitments when motivation dips. Cornerstone Speaking and Coaching offers the Intentional Leaders Circle, a peer accountability mastermind for entrepreneurs.

Q: Where does Cornerstone Speaking and Coaching work?

A: The firm is based in Washburn, North Dakota, and serves clients across Bismarck, Fargo, Minot, and nationally through in-person and virtual formats. More information is available at cornerstonespeaking.com.

About Cornerstone Speaking and Coaching

Cornerstone Speaking and Coaching is a leadership and business coaching firm founded in 2022 by Ryan Botner, a Maxwell Leadership Certified Speaker and Coach based in Washburn, North Dakota. The firm has coached 500-plus clients and delivered 200-plus keynote presentations through six programs: the Be Intentional leadership system, the Speak2SELL Sales Training Workshop, the Touchpoint Selling System, the Intentional Leaders Circle, the Money Follow$ Movement, and the Business Packaging Program. Learn more at cornerstonespeaking.com.



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SOURCE: Cornerstone Speaking & Coaching

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/ryan-botner-shares-written-goal-accountability-approach-for-entr-1342194