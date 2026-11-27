KUALA LUMPUR, MY / ACCESS Newswire / November 27, 2026 / Verdant Solar Holdings Berhad ("Verdant Solar" or the "Group"), an integrated solar photovoltaic ("PV") solutions provider, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fifth quarter ended 30 September 2026 ("Q5 FY2026"), recording continued revenue growth and profitability, supported by higher residential installations and sustained demand for integrated solar and energy storage solutions.

Verdant Solar Holdings Berhad

Revenue for the quarter increased by 14.21% to RM22.89 million from RM20.04 million in the immediate preceding quarter, marking the Group's third consecutive quarter of revenue growth. The stronger performance was driven primarily by higher residential installations under the Solar Accelerated Transition Action Programme ("Solar ATAP") and the SuRIA Home rebate initiative. The Group's Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Commissioning ("EPCC") segment remained the primary revenue contributor, accounting for RM22.41 million or 97.90% of total revenue, while operations and maintenance ("O&M") services and the trading of solar products contributed RM0.42 million and RM0.06 million, respectively.

Gross profit increased by 6.87% quarter-on-quarter to RM6.97 million, in line with the higher revenue recorded, while gross profit margin stood at 30.43% compared with 32.52% in the immediate preceding quarter, mainly due to higher solar PV module purchase prices and selling-related costs. Profit before tax ("PBT") rose by 27.82% to RM2.35 million from RM1.84 million, while profit after tax ("PAT") increased by 13.58% to RM1.74 million from RM1.53 million previously, supported by higher gross profit and lower administrative expenses, which more than offset the additional selling and distribution expenses incurred to support increased sales activities.

Mr. Zeth Lim, Managing Director of Verdant Solar Holdings Berhad, commented, "As solar becomes a more integral part of how households manage their energy needs, expectations around service quality, system reliability and after-sales support will continue to rise. Our priority is to build lasting customer relationships and uphold high standards throughout the system lifecycle, positioning Verdant Solar for sustainable long-term growth."

For the 15-month financial period ended 30 September 2026, the Group recorded revenue of RM82.41 million and gross profit of RM26.64 million, representing a gross profit margin of 32.32%. PBT stood at RM0.74 million, while loss after tax was RM0.13 million. Excluding non-recurring listing expenses of RM2.62 million incurred earlier in the financial period, the Group would have recorded an adjusted PBT of RM3.36 million.

The continued adoption of solar-plus-storage solutions under Solar ATAP has increased the average contract value per installation. While Battery Energy Storage System ("BESS") components generally carry lower margins than standalone solar PV systems, their inclusion contributes additional revenue and absolute gross profit per project as customers increasingly seek integrated solutions that provide greater energy resilience and flexibility.

Residential demand also continued to benefit from the SuRIA Home rebate introduced by the Ministry of Energy Transition and Water Transformation ("PETRA"), which provides eligible households with a one-off rebate of RM600 per kilowatt of alternating current ("kWac"), capped at RM3,000. As the rebate is available on a first-come, first-served basis for eligible systems commissioned by 31 December 2026 or until the RM150 million allocation is exhausted, the Group is prioritising the execution and commissioning of its secured residential orders ahead of the deadline.

As at 30 September 2026, the Group maintained a strong financial position, with cash and cash equivalents of RM60.66 million and low bank borrowings of approximately RM0.49 million. As at 30 October 2026, Verdant Solar also retained approximately RM26.96 million in unutilised initial public offering proceeds to support the establishment of branch offices across Peninsular Malaysia, strategic investments and enhancements to its digital infrastructure.

Looking ahead, Verdant Solar will continue strengthening its EPCC capacity, improving operational efficiency and widening its footprint across Peninsular Malaysia to capture opportunities arising from the country's ongoing energy transition. While remaining mindful of competitive pricing, foreign exchange movements and fluctuations in the cost of solar PV modules and battery storage components, the Group remains cautiously optimistic about its prospects for the remaining financial period ending 31 December 2026.

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ABOUT VERDANT SOLAR HOLDINGS BERHAD

Founded in 2015, Verdant Solar Holdings Berhad is principally involved in the provision of integrated solar PV solutions, with core activities spanning Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Commissioning ("EPCC") services for solar PV systems, operations and maintenance ("O&M") services, trading of solar products and related renewable energy solutions. The Company has grown from initially marketing solar systems for residential properties into an end-to-end solar solutions provider, serving residential, commercial and industrial customers across Malaysia. Verdant Solar was listed on the ACE Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad on 22 October 2025 under the stock name "VERDANT" and stock code "0373". The Company remains committed to supporting Malaysia's transition towards cleaner and more sustainable energy adoption.

For more information, visit https://verdantsolar.my/.

Issued By: Swan Consultancy Sdn. Bhd. on behalf of Verdant Solar Holdings Berhad

For more information, please contact:

Jazzmin Wan

Email: j.wan@swanconsultancy.biz

Asyraf Hakimi

Email: a.hakimi@swanconsultancy.biz

SOURCE: Verdant Solar Holdings Berhad

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/electronics-and-engineering/verdant-solar-grows-quarterly-revenue-14-to-rm22.9-million-as-profit-be-1400037