All financial figures are in Canadian dollars, unless noted otherwise.

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 27, 2026) - Trans Mountain Corporation ("Trans Mountain" or "TMC" or the "Company") announced today its financial and operating results for the third quarter of 2026.

"Trans Mountain delivered a quarter of strong operational and financial performance, with throughput averaging 840,000 barrels per day, representing 94% of capacity. These results reflect the value customers place on safe and reliable access to global markets and demonstrate the strategic importance of Trans Mountain to Canada. At a time when energy security, economic resilience and market access are increasingly important, the system continues to provide Canadian producers with greater market reach and flexibility," said Mark Maki, Chief Executive Officer, Trans Mountain Corporation. "Strong operational performance drove higher revenues and Adjusted EBITDA, allowing us to return nearly $1.45 billion year-to-date to Canada."

Third quarter results reflect sustained demand for transportation service on the Trans Mountain System ("System"), with higher throughput and utilization contributing to increased revenues and Adjusted EBITDA. The Company also continued to advance key commercial and growth initiatives designed to provide long-term certainty and support future growth of the System.

"We continued to advance a number of strategic priorities during and following the quarter," added Maki. "We secured approval of our Settlement Agreement, the proposed Pacific Link project was listed as a Project of National Interest by the Government of Canada, and we completed the Drag Reducing Agent ("DRA") project two months ahead of schedule. With the necessary regulatory approvals in place, the DRA project allows Trans Mountain to increase our pipeline capacity up to 980,000 bpd based on market demand. Together, these developments position us well for future growth."

Financial Highlights:

Adjusted EBITDA: Third quarter Adjusted EBITDA was $600 million, compared to $591 million in the same period of the prior year. Year-to-date Adjusted EBITDA was $1.76 billion compared to $1.72 billion for the same period of the prior year. Revenue increased year over year due to higher throughput, particularly increased uncommitted spot volumes that earn higher average tolls, reinforcing continued demand for capacity on the system.

Net Income: Third quarter net income was $132 million compared to $127 million in the same period of the prior year primarily due to higher Adjusted EBITDA. Year-to-date net income was $367 million compared to $425 million for the same period in the prior year. The decrease in year-to-date net income is due to higher depreciation and amortization expense, partially offset by increased Adjusted EBITDA.

Capital Return: During the third quarter, an aggregate of $551 million was paid to Canada TMP Finance Ltd. ("TMP Finance"), the entity which holds the Government of Canada's investment in TMC. This included $151 million in interest payments, $100 million in dividends and $300 million in return of capital distributions. Year-to-date, Trans Mountain has paid $1.45 billion through interest payments, dividends and return of capital distributions, an increase of $406 million compared to $1.04 billion paid during the same period in 2025. Combined with the $1.71 billion paid in 2025, Trans Mountain has returned more than $3.16 billion in cash to TMP Finance since the completion of the expanded system in May 2024.

Operational Highlights:

Throughput: During the third quarter, throughput averaged 840,000 barrels per day (bpd), including 498,000 bpd delivered to Westridge Marine Terminal, 101,000 bpd to British Columbia delivery points and 241,000 bpd delivered to Washington State on the Puget Sound Pipeline. The average daily throughput for the prior year quarter was 777,000 bpd. Year-to-date throughput was 806,000 bpd compared to 746,000 bpd in the same period of the prior year. Utilization for the quarter was 94%, bringing year-to-date utilization to 91%. The increase in throughput primarily reflects strong market demand, in part due to disruptions to global energy markets and the corresponding demand for Canadian crude oil.

Vessel Traffic: For the third quarter, 81 vessels were loaded at Westridge Marine Terminal, one vessel less than the prior quarter of 2026. Year-to-date, 229 vessels were loaded. Since the commercial commencement of the expanded system on May 1, 2024, TMC has loaded 691 vessels at the Westridge Marine Terminal with 66% headed to Asia.

Financial and Operating Highlights:

Financial Highlights Three months ended

September 30 Nine months ended

September 30 (millions of Canadian dollars, except throughput

amounts) 2026 2025 2026 2025 Revenues 825 765 2,362 2,213 Adjusted EBITDA(a) 600 591 1,758 1,717 Net income 132 127 367 425 Adjusted funds from operations(a) 410 418 1,233 1,212 Dividends declared 100 163 650 519 Mainline deliveries (bpd) 840,000 777,000 806,000 746,000 Utilization 94% 87% 91% 84%

(a) Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted funds from operations are non-GAAP financial measures. See "Non-GAAP financial measures."

Looking Forward

During and subsequent to the quarter, Trans Mountain advanced several significant commercial, regulatory and strategic milestones, including the following:

Settlement Agreement with Shippers: On September 28, 2026, the Canada Energy Regulator ("CER") approved Trans Mountain's negotiated Settlement Agreement, establishing a long-term framework for tolls, tariffs and transportation service on the System and authorizing Trans Mountain to increase the level of firm contracting on the System from 80% to 90% of nominal pipeline capacity. The agreement provides greater certainty for customers and enables implementation of transportation service agreements awarded through the oversubscribed 2026 firm contracting open season. CER approval of the Settlement supports implementation of the new framework with an expected January 1, 2027 implementation date for the terms and conditions of the Settlement.

Open Season: On June 5, 2026, the CER approved Trans Mountain's DRA project, which increases system capacity across the System from 890,000 bpd to 980,000 bpd, representing an approximate 10% increase in potential throughput, or 90,000 bpd. The open season for 72,000 bpd of incremental capacity (the "Expansion Capacity Open Season") ran from July 13, 2026 to August 10, 2026. Demand was strong, with bids totaling nearly 400,000 bpd, more than 5.5 times the available capacity. On August 21, 2026, Trans Mountain filed an application with the CER requesting approval of the firm service contracting pursuant to the Expansion Capacity Open Season. On September 29, 2026, the CER approved 72,000 bpd of incremental firm service capacity, which is expected to come into effect in stages starting January 1, 2027. The DRA project was completed and commissioned two months ahead of schedule, supporting this increase in nominal system capacity.

Mainline Optimization Project: On August 27, 2026, Trans Mountain filed an application with the CER for approval of the Mainline Optimization Project to increase system capacity by an additional 210,000 bpd. Combined with the 90,000 bpd increase to system capacity from the approved DRA project, the Mainline Optimization Project is anticipated to increase system capacity from 890,000 bpd to 1,190,000 bpd, a total of 300,000 bpd, by the end of 2028.

Pacific Link: On July 2, 2026, Trans Mountain entered into a non-binding Heads of Agreement with the Government of Canada, the Government of Alberta, Alberta Petroleum Marketing Commission and Pembina Pipeline Corporation to develop Pacific Link, a new approximately one million bpd pipeline connecting Bruderheim, Alberta, to the west coast of British Columbia. Under the arrangement, Trans Mountain has been identified to lead project development, construction and operations. On October 1, 2026, Pacific Link was listed as a Project of National Interest under the Building Canada Act (Canada), representing an important milestone toward advancing additional energy infrastructure and market access for Canadian crude oil.

Indigenous Equity Participation: In September 2026, the Minister of Finance sent letters to eligible Indigenous groups presenting an opportunity to share in the economic benefits of Trans Mountain via an ownership stake. Confidential information sessions regarding the opportunity began in October.

Summary of Quarterly Results:

The following is a summary of selected financial information of TMC for the last eight completed quarters:

Q3 2026 Q2 2026 Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Revenues 825 808 729 791 765 719 729 695 Adjusted EBITDA 600 606 552 593 591 558 568 515 Net income (loss) 132 138 97 131 127 150 148 (37) Adjusted funds from

operations 410 437 386 407 418 394 400 138

See the full financial statements and management report documents for further information. The Company's financial results are also included in Canada Development Investment Corporation's ("CDEV") consolidated quarterly financial statements. See Canada Development Investment Corporation's Quarterly Report.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking information"). Forward-looking information is not historical fact, but instead represents the current expectations of TMC regarding future operating results and other future events relating to TMC, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the control of TMC. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as "will", "may", "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "plan", "seek", "aim", "potential", "should", "would" and similar words or expressions.

In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information including, but is not limited to: the Settlement, including the expected implementation date for the terms and conditions of the Settlement and the anticipated benefits of the Settlement to Trans Mountain; short and long-term optimization initiatives, including the expected increase in pipeline capacity resulting from such initiatives and timing for completion of the Mainline Optimization Project; operational enhancements on system capabilities; Indigenous equity participation; and regulatory approvals in connection with optimization initiatives. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information.

The forward-looking information in this news release is based on certain factors and assumptions that TMC has made in respect thereof as at the date of this news release regarding, among other things: market conditions; economic conditions; prevailing governmental policies; regulatory, tax and environmental laws and regulations; inflation rates and commodity prices, including future demand for energy; future demand for space on TMC's pipeline system; regulatory processes; commercial negotiations; that all required regulatory and environmental approvals can be obtained on acceptable terms and in a timely manner; that any required commercial agreements, including in relation to Pacific Link, can be reached in the manner and on the terms expected by TMC; that there are no unforeseen events preventing the performance of contracts or the completion of relevant projects, and that there are no unforeseen material costs relating to such projects; interest, tax and foreign exchange rates; future operating costs; and expected cash flows and availability of funds.

Although TMC believes the assumptions and other factors reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable as of the date hereof, there can be no assurance that these assumptions and factors will prove to be correct and, as such, forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking information is subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially, including, but not limited to: the regulatory environment and decisions, including the outcome of regulatory hearings and Indigenous and landowner consultation requirements; the available supply and price of energy commodities; fluctuations in operating results; TMC's ability to successfully implement its strategic priorities; the operating performance of TMC's pipelines and related assets; the failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the Settlement and optimization initiatives; performance and credit risk of TMC's counterparties; labour and material shortages; the geopolitical environment; actions taken by governmental or regulatory authorities; changes in laws; the occurrence of unexpected events such as fires and severe weather conditions; cyber-attacks and other accidents or similar events and adverse general economic and market conditions or other risk factors, many of which are beyond the control of TMC.

The foregoing list of assumptions and risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive. The forward-looking information contained in this news release speaks only as of the date hereof. TMC does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information contained herein, except as required by applicable laws. All forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Non-GAAP financial measures

Throughout this news release we make use of certain financial measures that are not specified, defined or determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP and which are not disclosed in TMC's financial statements, as we believe such financial measures improve management's ability to evaluate our operating performance and compare results between periods. These are known as non-GAAP financial measures and either exclude an amount that is included in, or include an amount that is excluded from, the composition of the most directly comparable financial measure specified, defined and determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures may not be similar to measures provided by other entities. The non-GAAP financial measures discussed above should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to or more meaningful than revenues, net income, operating income, cash provided by operating activities or other U.S. GAAP measures.

Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and equity AFUDC) is a non-GAAP financial measure we use to evaluate our operating performance and is calculated from its most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure, operating income, but excludes the impact of financing decisions, non-cash depreciation and amortization, and non-cash equity AFUDC.

AFUDC (Allowance for Funds Used During Construction) is an amount recognized under U.S. GAAP by rate-regulated entities to reflect a return on the equity and debt components of capital invested in construction work in progress.

Adjusted funds from operations is a non-GAAP financial measure we use for our financial capital allocation decisions and is calculated from its most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure, cash provided by operating activities, but removes the impact of changes in non-cash working capital, sustaining capital expenditures and internal-use software expenditures.

A quantitative reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted funds from operations to the most directly comparable financial measure that is specified, defined and determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP is contained in the "Non-GAAP financial measures" section of TMC's Management Report for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2026 (the "Management Report"), which information is incorporated by reference in this news release. The Management Report is available on Trans Mountain's website at www.transmountain.com.

About Trans Mountain

Trans Mountain Corporation (together with its wholly-owned subsidiaries, "Trans Mountain") operates Canada's only pipeline system transporting oil products to the West Coast of Canada. Trans Mountain is a wholly owned entity of Canada TMP Finance Ltd., a subsidiary of Canada Development Investment Corporation (CDEV), the entity which holds the Government of Canada's investment in TMC. Trans Mountain has nominal capacity to deliver 890,000 barrels of petroleum products each day through a pipeline system of more than 1,180 kilometres of pipeline in Alberta, British Columbia and 111 kilometres of pipeline in Washington State. Trans Mountain also operates a state-of-the-art loading facility, Westridge Marine Terminal, with three berths providing tidewater access to global markets. As a Federal Crown Corporation, Trans Mountain continues to build on more than 70 years of experience delivering operational and safety excellence through its pipeline system.

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