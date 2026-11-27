Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 27, 2026) - Bayhorse Silver Inc, (TSXV: BHS) (OTCQB: BHSIF) (FSE: 7KXN) (the "Company" or "Bayhorse") reports on the results received for six drill holes from its seven underground drill holes totaling 886m (2922 ft) into four IP targets that were identified during its 2025 Bayhorse IP survey (Figure 1). The results from one remaining drill hole is pending. Two holes, CR2-2026-1 and CR2-2026-2 were drilled south at shallow angles into IP target CR-2, that was located 121 - 150 m (400 - 495 ft) south of the underground drill station.





Figure 1 Underground drill holes

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Drill holes CR1-2026-1 and CR1-2026-2 and MW2-2026-00 were drilled into and beside IP anomaly CR-1 centered underneath the middle of and trending NW of the known Mine workings, and holes MW-1 and MW-2 were targeted into two IP targets below and 90 m (297 ft) to the east of the underground drill station at shallower angles than DDH BH24-01.

Minor silver and copper values were intersected in three holes as tabulated below.

Drill_Hole From_m To_m Lithology Ag_ppm Cu_ppm Pb_ppm Zn_ppm As_ppm Sb_ppm CR-1-2026-1 30.48 32.01 Andesite 25.8 4320 3830 2600 855 822 CR-1-2026-2 3.05 3.51 Andesite 15.5 1040 121 1430 206 385 MW-2-2026-2 221.74 221.89 Clay 10.6 178 14 256 22 11

There were no reportable results from drill holes CR2-2026-1 and CR2-2026-2, that mainly encountered brecciation along the majority of its length.

Each drill hole intersected the middle of the calculated down dip center elevation of the anomalies. Drill holes into the CR-1 anomaly intersected relatively competent ground, while drill holes into the CR-2 anomaly met with extremely difficult ground conditions.

Diamond drill hole MW-2-2026-00, was planned to intersect the northern, lower rhyolite body at 500 ft downhole and drilled at a 45 dg dip to 130 m (429 ft) north from the drill station and 70 m (231 ft) west of the ground water test well 2024 MW-2 to test the westward extension of a reported 1.5 m (5 ft) grading 1104 g/t (35.46 opt) silver and 1.5 m (5 ft) 770 g/t (23.12 opt) silver mineralization within a mineralized 9 m (30 ft ) zone estimated between 21 - 30 m (70 - 100 ft) downhole as reported in the Company's news release BHS2025-12. Due to ground conditions, this drill hole was terminated at a downhole depth of 365 ft.

The top of the silver bearing rhyolite has been cut and offset by east-directed thrusting, and the overlying segment dyke that has been historically mined has been displaced to the south a minimum of 60 m (200) with a vertical displacement identified by drilling of a minimum 20 m (66 ft). Subsequently, there is significant faulting and fault gouge between the northern and southerly displaced rhyolite section resulting from the displacement of the upper mineralized section to the south. Due to the significant vertical and horizontal structural offset of the rhyolite body, it was only possible to drill low angle holes (-30 to -45 degrees) to intercept the northern section of the mineralized rhyolite from the underground drill station. This prevented any drilling of the northern underlying segment of mineralization, which is estimated to be 60-70 m (198 - 230 ft) north of, and 20-30 m (66-100 ft) below, the bottom of the south displaced section at the 706 m (2330 ft) above sea level.



Figure 2. Underground drill traces over IP anomalies. Figure 1. Thrusting has offset both the rhyolite and its related silver mineralization a minimum 60 m (200 ft) to the south where the underground mining is planned to take place.

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Figure 3. IP CR-1 drill sections

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Figure 4. IP CR-2 drill sections

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As a result, and to minimize encountering difficult ground conditions experienced from underground, the Company plans to complete drilling these targets from surface drill sites when the surface drill permit is received. The Company and its engineering consultant continue to engage with DOGAMI for the approval of its surface drill permit, however, there can be no assurance that the Company will receive those permits on a timely basis.

The ongoing drilling program directed towards expanding the Bayhorse mineralized zone has confirmed Dr Clay Conway's structural and geological mapping of the Bayhorse Silver Mine where the top of the silver bearing rhyolite dyke has been cut and offset by east-directed thrusting, and the overlying segment has been displaced to the south.

This displaced historically mined section, with an estimated vertical extent of 40 m (130 ft) and a minimum east-west extent of 227 m (750 ft) and average thickness of between 45 m and 60m (150 - 200 ft). As disclosed in the Company's news release BHS2026-19.

Bayhorse CEO Graeme O'Neill comments "During the DOGAMI permitting delay the Company engaged specialist engineering personal, along with Steinert technical personnel to complete the Ore-Sorter repairs that was received from the rental in an inoperative condition. Twenty-seven samples from the pre-sorting crushed bulk sample test have been submitted for rush assay. The balance of sorting is expected to be completed mid-December and the sorted select and reject samples will be submitted for assay to get an accurate grade for the 15 tons of the 25 ton bulk sample test."

This News Release has been prepared on behalf of the Bayhorse Silver Inc. Board of Directors, which accepts full responsibility for its content. Mark Abrams, AIPG, a Qualified Person, and a Director of the Company, has prepared, supervised the preparation of, or approved the technical content of this news release.

About Bayhorse Silver Inc.

Bayhorse Silver Inc. is an exploration and production company with a 100% interest in the historic Bayhorse Silver Mine located in Oregon, USA with a National Instrument 43-101 inferred resource of 292,300 tons at a grade of 21.65 opt (673 g/t) for 6.3 million ounces of silver. (Turner et al. 2018) and the Pegasus Project, in Washington County, Idaho. The Bayhorse Silver Mine and the Pegasus Porphyry Copper Project are 44 km southwest of Hercules Metals' porphyry copper discovery. The Bayhorse Mine is a minimum environmental impact facility capable of processing at a mining rate of up to 200 tons/day that includes a state of the art 40 ton per hour Steinert Ore-Sorter that reduces waste rock entering the processing stream by up to 85%. The Company has established an up to 60 ton/day mill and standard flotation processing facility in nearby Payette County, Idaho, USA with an offtake agreement in place with Ocean Partners UK Limited. The Company has an experienced management and technical team with extensive mining expertise in both exploration and building mines.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". In particular, this press release contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things, the drilling program. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. In particular, these forward-looking statements are based on assumptions regarding: (i) stability in precious metals markets and silver prices; (ii) no further significant macroeconomic shocks or disruptions; (iii) continued market liquidity and investor access to capital; (iv) recovery of investor sentiment in the junior mining sector; and (v) timely receipt of required regulatory approvals. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include: fluctuations in metal and commodity prices; continued availability of equity capital and financing; extreme market volatility and changes in investor sentiment; general economic, market, and business conditions; macroeconomic shocks and trade policy uncertainty; market liquidity constraints; timing and receipt of regulatory approvals (including from the TSX Venture Exchange); and risk that market recovery timing may differ materially from management expectations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. For a complete discussion of risk factors affecting the Company, please refer to the "Risks and Uncertainties" section of the Company's most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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