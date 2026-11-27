System Integration Services Market worth $802.09 billion by 2031 - Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the System Integration Services Market is expanding rapidly, with a projected market size rising from about USD 590.41 billion in 2026 to USD 802.09 billion by 2031, for a CAGR of 6.3%.

Browse 250 market data Tables and 100 Figures spread through 320 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'System Integration Services Market - Global Forecast to 2031'

System Integration Services Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2020-2031

2020-2031 2025 Market Size: USD 552.81 billion

USD 552.81 billion 2026 Market Size: USD 590.41 billion

USD 590.41 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 802.09 billion

USD 802.09 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 6.3%

System Integration Services Market Trends & Insights:

Market growth is increasingly shaped by enterprises addressing integration complexity across fragmented application portfolios, distributed data architectures, and evolving cloud environments.

By service type, consulting services are the fastest-growing, projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period.

SMEs are the fastest-growing segment, by organization size, and are expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period.

The manufacturing vertical is the fastest-growing vertical in the global system integration services market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region, projected at 8.7% CAGR.

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The accelerating complexity of digital ecosystems is driving strong demand for advanced system integration services that enable seamless connectivity, efficiency, and agility across IT and operational environments. As enterprises adopt AI, cloud, IoT, and automation at scale, integrating diverse systems and platforms has become critical to maintaining business continuity and achieving real-time decision-making. Modern integration frameworks now combine cloud-native architectures, API-led connectivity, and data orchestration tools to ensure interoperability and optimized workflows across hybrid and multi-cloud settings. Simultaneously, the growing convergence of IT and OT in industries such as manufacturing, energy, and logistics is reshaping integration priorities, requiring unified management of digital operations, cybersecurity, and data exchange. AI-driven automation, low-code integration platforms, and predictive analytics are enhancing deployment speed, performance visibility, and system resilience. As organizations pursue digital transformation and connected infrastructure, scalable, secure, and intelligent system integration services have emerged as a cornerstone for driving operational efficiency, innovation, and long-term competitiveness in the global market.

By service type, the infrastructure integration services segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period

Infrastructure integration services form the backbone of enterprise digital transformation, enabling seamless connectivity between diverse IT systems, operational platforms, and cloud environments. These services ensure that legacy applications, ERP systems, CRM platforms, and IoT or automation technologies communicate effectively, supporting real-time data exchange, process automation, and operational efficiency. Modern infrastructure integration goes beyond basic connectivity. It leverages API-led architectures, low-code platforms, and hybrid cloud frameworks to simplify complex workflows, reduce manual intervention, and enhance scalability. Enterprises increasingly rely on these services to streamline IT-OT convergence, manage multi-cloud deployments, and maintain cybersecurity across distributed systems. By providing end-to-end planning, deployment, and ongoing optimization, infrastructure integration services deliver reliable, agile, and future-ready IT ecosystems. They help organizations minimize operational risks, accelerate time-to-market for new initiatives, and ensure long-term efficiency and resilience, making them the largest and most critical segment within the System Integration Services Market.

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By vertical, the manufacturing segment is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Manufacturing enterprises are increasingly investing in system integration services to connect legacy equipment, enterprise IT systems, and industrial automation platforms. These services enable real-time data flow, process standardization, and improved operational efficiency across production lines, supply chains, and connected factories. Integration solutions streamline ERP, MES, SCADA, and IoT systems, ensuring that information from machines, sensors, and business applications is unified for monitoring, analytics, and decision-making. Advanced integration also supports predictive maintenance, quality control, and energy optimization, helping manufacturers reduce downtime and enhance productivity. By providing end-to-end planning, deployment, and continuous support, system integration services allow manufacturers to scale operations, implement smart factory initiatives, and adopt Industry 4.0 technologies efficiently. These capabilities make manufacturing the fastest-growing vertical in the System Integration Services Market.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The Asia Pacific System Integration Services Market is witnessing strong growth, driven by the rapid adoption of industrial automation, robotics, and smart manufacturing technologies. In 2023, APAC accounted for 70% of global industrial robot deployments, led by China with 276,288 units, India with 8,510 units, and substantial contributions from Japan and South Korea. This surge is creating heightened demand for system integration services that connect complex manufacturing systems, including ERP, MES, DCS, and industrial AI platforms. These services enable seamless IT/OT convergence, real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance, and enhanced process efficiency, while supporting supply chain optimization and AI-driven quality control. Manufacturers increasingly rely on professional integrators to implement robust architectures and actionable insights across production operations. With countries like China, India, Japan, and South Korea accelerating digital transformation initiatives, APAC is emerging as a strategic hub for advanced manufacturing and system integration solutions, positioning the region for sustained high growth in the coming years.

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Top Companies in System Integration Services Market:

The Top Companies in System Integration Services Market are Accenture (Ireland), TCS (India), Cognizant (US), Deloitte (UK), IBM (US), Capgemini (France), Wipro (India), DXC Technology (US), HCLTech (India), Infosys (India), HPE (US), Atos (France), and Oracle (US).

System Integration Services Market - Investment and Funding Scenario

Investment Funding Context

Investment activity in the System Integration Services Market is increasingly centered on strategic acquisitions and capability expansion rather than standalone funding rounds, particularly among large consulting and IT services providers. In April 2025, IBM acquired Hakkoda, a data and AI consultancy, to strengthen its data transformation services and support enterprise AI initiatives. In October 2025, IBM acquired Txture GmbH, adding software capabilities for hybrid cloud migration, application modernization, and cloud estate optimization. These transactions demonstrate how providers are combining specialized consulting expertise, proprietary technology, and implementation capabilities to address complex enterprise transformation requirements. Investment priorities also include enterprise AI implementation, application integration, cybersecurity, and industry-specific digital transformation. In September 2025, Accenture acquired IAMConcepts to expand its identity and access management capabilities, while its October 2025 acquisition of Decho strengthened its expertise in Palantir implementations and generative AI solutions. These investments reflect a broader strategy of acquiring specialized technical talent and complementary capabilities to deliver integrated services across enterprise applications, data platforms, cloud infrastructure, and security environments.

Revenue Shift Context

The System Integration Services Market is shifting from traditional infrastructure implementation and standalone system connectivity toward integrated enterprise transformation, application modernization, and data-driven business operations. Spending increasingly encompasses hybrid cloud integration, ERP and CRM implementation, API connectivity, data platform modernization, cybersecurity integration, and AI-enabled workflow orchestration. Organizations are prioritizing interoperability across legacy applications, cloud platforms, enterprise data environments, and emerging AI systems, increasing the importance of end-to-end integration expertise. Service providers are also combining consulting, implementation, and managed services to support continuous system optimization beyond initial deployment. IBM's acquisitions of Hakkoda and Txture, alongside Accenture's investments in specialized AI, enterprise platform, and security capabilities, illustrate how providers are expanding their portfolios to address these requirements.

Mergers and Acquisitions

Mergers and acquisitions in the System Integration Services Market are increasingly focused on expanding specialized capabilities in enterprise AI, cloud migration, data modernization, cybersecurity, and industrial systems integration. In August 2025, Accenture announced its acquisition of NeuraFlash, completing the transaction in September 2025 to strengthen Salesforce, generative AI, and agentic solutions for sales, service, and field operations. In October 2025, its acquisition of Decho expanded expertise in Palantir implementations and AI deployment for healthcare and public-sector clients. IBM's acquisition of Hakkoda in April 2025 expanded data transformation and Snowflake-related expertise, while its October 2025 acquisition of Txture strengthened hybrid cloud migration and application modernization capabilities. In March 2026, Capgemini signed an agreement to acquire Piterion, a specialist in product lifecycle management (PLM), manufacturing operations management (MOM), and industrial digitalization. The transaction was expected to close subject to regulatory approvals and customary conditions. Collectively, these transactions illustrate how providers are using acquisitions to deepen technical specialization, expand industry-specific integration capabilities, and strengthen their ability to deliver end-to-end enterprise transformation.

SYSTEM INTEGRATION SERVICES MARKET: MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS, MARCH 2026-APRIL 2025

Month & Year Deal Type Company 1 Company 2 Description March 2026 Acquisition agreement Capgemini (France) Piterion (Germany) Capgemini announced an agreement to acquire Piterion, a specialist in product lifecycle management, manufacturing operations management, and industrial digitalization. The proposed transaction was intended to strengthen Capgemini's engineering and manufacturing integration capabilities, helping industrial clients connect product development, manufacturing operations, and enterprise systems. October 2025 Acquisition Accenture (Ireland) Decho (US) Accenture acquired Decho to expand its Palantir implementation and generative AI capabilities. The acquisition strengthened its ability to support healthcare and public-sector organizations in deploying data-driven solutions and AI applications, combining specialized platform expertise with Accenture's broader consulting, systems integration, and enterprise transformation services. October 2025 Acquisition IBM (US) Txture GmbH (Austria) IBM acquired Txture GmbH to strengthen its hybrid cloud migration and application modernization capabilities. Txture's technology supports cloud transformation planning, application portfolio assessment, and migration strategy development, helping enterprises evaluate complex IT environments and improve decision-making when transitioning workloads across hybrid and multicloud infrastructures. September 2025 Acquisition Accenture (Ireland) IAMConcepts (Canada) Accenture acquired IAMConcepts to expand its identity and access management capabilities in Canada. The acquisition strengthened its cybersecurity services portfolio, particularly identity governance, access management, and related security implementation services, enabling clients to improve identity controls and integrate cybersecurity capabilities into broader enterprise technology environments. September 2025 Acquisition Accenture (Ireland) NeuraFlash (US) Accenture completed its acquisition of NeuraFlash to expand its Salesforce and AI capabilities. NeuraFlash specializes in Salesforce implementation, conversational AI, and enterprise automation solutions. The acquisition strengthened Accenture's ability to deliver AI-enabled customer service, sales transformation, and workflow automation across enterprise environments. April 2025 Acquisition IBM (US) Hakkoda (US) IBM acquired Hakkoda, a data and AI consultancy, to strengthen its data transformation and AI consulting capabilities. The acquisition expanded IBM's expertise in modern data platforms and enterprise data engineering, helping clients prepare their data environments for AI adoption and accelerate digital transformation initiatives across complex enterprise ecosystems.

Company Revenue Share Details

The top five players in the System Integration Services Market, including Accenture, IBM, Deloitte, Tata Consultancy Services, and Cognizant, collectively account for approximately 14-16% of the global market, reflecting a fragmented competitive landscape with numerous global IT services firms, consulting companies, regional integrators, and specialized service providers. These companies compete through capabilities spanning enterprise application integration, cloud transformation, ERP implementation, infrastructure modernization, data integration, and AI-enabled enterprise transformation. Other major vendors, including Capgemini, Infosys, HCLTech, Wipro, DXC Technology, and CGI, strengthen competition through industry-specific expertise, technology partnerships, global delivery networks, and managed services. The remaining market is distributed among regional system integrators, boutique consulting firms, and specialized providers serving requirements across legacy modernization, hybrid cloud environments, enterprise applications, industrial systems, and multi-vendor technology ecosystems.

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