Gas Sensor Market worth $3.78 billion by 2035 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the global gas sensor market is projected to grow from USD 1.98 billion in 2026 to USD 3.78 billion by 2035, registering a CAGR of 7.5%.

Browse 180 market data Tables and 90 Figures spread through 300 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'Gas Sensor Market - Global Forecast to 2035'

Gas Sensor Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2022-2035

2022-2035 2026 Market Size: USD 1.98 billion

USD 1.98 billion 2035 Projected Market Size: USD 3.78 billion

USD 3.78 billion CAGR (2026-2035): 7.5%.

Gas Sensor Market Trends & Insights:

The gas sensor market is projected to grow steadily over the next decade, driven by factors such as integration of gas sensors into HVAC systems and air quality monitors and implementation of health and safety regulations. With the increasing integration of gas sensors in smartphones and wearable devices for continuously monitoring environmental or atmospheric air quality, the demand for gas sensors is likely to increase in this industry. Companies such as Bosch Sensortec (Germany), Sensirion (Switzerland), Omron (Japan), and ams-OSRAM AG (Austria) currently provide gas sensors for consumer electronics.

By product, the air quality monitors segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period, driven by increasing concerns regarding indoor and outdoor air pollution, rising health awareness, and growing adoption of smart air quality monitoring solutions across residential, commercial, and industrial environments.

By technology, the holographic segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period, supported by growing demand for advanced gas sensing technologies offering high sensitivity, selectivity, and reliable detection capabilities.

By output type, the digital segment is projected to achieve the highest CAGR during the forecast period, fueled by rising demand for intelligent, connected, and accurate gas sensing solutions that enable integration with smart systems and support remote monitoring in industrial safety and environmental applications.

By connectivity, the wired segment is expected to account for the largest share of the gas sensor market, supported by its established infrastructure, reliable data transmission, and suitability for continuous gas monitoring across oil & gas, chemicals, industrial manufacturing, and building automation applications.

By gas type, the volatile organic compounds (VOCs) segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, driven by increasing demand for indoor air quality monitoring, growing awareness of harmful chemical exposure, and rising adoption of VOC detection solutions across consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial applications.

By end user, the smart cities and building automation segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, driven by increasing integration of gas sensors into intelligent HVAC systems, connected building infrastructure, and real-time environmental monitoring solutions.

By End Use, he smart cities and building automation segment is expected to account for the largest share of the gas sensor market, supported by increasing adoption of smart building management systems, indoor air quality monitoring, automated ventilation, and connected gas detection solutions.

By Region, Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period, driven by rapid industrialization, increasing automotive production, expanding manufacturing infrastructure, and growing investments in industrial automation and environmental monitoring.

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The increasing adoption of gas sensors across industries such as oil & gas, chemicals, mining, automotive, power generation, and building automation is driving market growth. Gas sensors play a critical role in detecting hazardous gases, ensuring workplace safety, monitoring emissions, optimizing industrial processes, and enabling real-time air quality assessment across indoor and outdoor environments. Market growth is primarily driven by stringent environmental regulations, increasing emphasis on occupational health and safety, and growing demand for intelligent heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning (HVAC) and smart building systems. Additionally, rapid urbanization, rising concerns regarding air pollution, and the expansion of smart cities are boosting the deployment of connected gas sensing solutions. The growing adoption of Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled monitoring systems, portable air quality monitors, and advanced gas detection technologies is further creating opportunities for gas sensor manufacturers across industrial, commercial, and residential applications.

Volatile organic compounds segment to register highest CAGR in gas sensor market, by type, during forecast period.

The volatile organic compounds (VOCs) segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the gas sensor market, by type, driven by increasing demand for VOC detection across consumer electronics, automotive, and building automation industries. VOC sensors provide reliable detection of harmful chemical compounds and are widely used in applications requiring continuous indoor air quality monitoring and pollution control. The growing adoption of VOC sensors in smart homes, connected heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, and air purifiers is supporting demand for compact and low-power sensing solutions. In addition, increasing emphasis on environmental protection, workplace safety, and emission monitoring across manufacturing, automotive, chemicals, and packaging industries is further contributing to the segment's growth.

Smart cities and building automation segment to record highest CAGR during forecast period.

The smart cities and building automation segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the gas sensor market, driven by the increasing adoption of intelligent building management systems and connected environmental monitoring solutions. Gas sensors provide continuous air quality monitoring and are widely used in applications requiring automated ventilation control, hazardous gas detection, and occupant safety. The growing integration of gas sensors with Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled systems is supporting real-time monitoring, remote data transmission, and automated responses to changes in gas concentration. In addition, increasing investments in smart city infrastructure, energy-efficient buildings, and advanced HVAC systems are further contributing to the segment's growth.

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North America to register second-highest CAGR during forecast period.

The North American gas sensor industry is expected to witness significant growth, driven by increasing demand across oil & gas, automotive, industrial manufacturing, water & wastewater treatment, and infrastructure applications. The region has a strong presence of established gas sensor manufacturers, including MSA Safety Incorporated (US), Amphenol Corporation (US), and SPEC Sensors (US), supporting innovation and the development of advanced gas sensing technologies. The growing adoption of non-dispersive infrared (NDIR), electrochemical, and photoacoustic sensors is supporting applications requiring accurate gas detection, emission monitoring, and workplace safety. In addition, stringent environmental regulations, increasing investments in industrial automation, and growing adoption of HVAC and smart building systems are supporting demand for reliable gas sensing solutions across the region.

Key Players

Key companies operating in the gas sensor companies include Honeywell International Inc. (US), MSA Safety Incorporated (US), Amphenol Corporation (US), Figaro Engineering Inc. (Japan), Alphasense (UK), Sensirion AG (Switzerland), Process Sensing Technologies (UK), ams-OSRAM AG (Austria), MEMBRAPOR (Switzerland), and Senseair AB (US), among others.

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