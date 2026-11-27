Yorkshire Water Services Finance Ltd - Half-year Financial Report

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 27

LEI: 213800SPVHJCCUH13862

Yorkshire Water Services Finance Limited

Publication of Interim Financial Statements

27 November 2026

Yorkshire Water Services Finance Limited announces that its unaudited interim financial results for the six months to 30 September 2026 have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

The results are also available on www.keldagroup.com.

For further information please contact:

KATHY SMITH

COMPANY SECRETARY

YORKSHIRE WATER SERVICES FINANCE LIMITED

ELLINGTON HOUSE

9 SAVANNAH WAY

LEEDS VALLEY PARK

LEEDS

LS10 1AB

Email: compsec@yorkshirewater.co.uk