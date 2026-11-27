Yorkshire Water Services Finance Ltd - Half-year Financial Report
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 27
LEI: 213800SPVHJCCUH13862
Yorkshire Water Services Finance Limited
Publication of Interim Financial Statements
27 November 2026
Yorkshire Water Services Finance Limited announces that its unaudited interim financial results for the six months to 30 September 2026 have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at:
https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
The results are also available on www.keldagroup.com.
For further information please contact:
KATHY SMITH
COMPANY SECRETARY
YORKSHIRE WATER SERVICES FINANCE LIMITED
ELLINGTON HOUSE
9 SAVANNAH WAY
LEEDS VALLEY PARK
LEEDS
LS10 1AB
Email: compsec@yorkshirewater.co.uk