KUALA LUMPUR, MY / ACCESS Newswire / November 27, 2026 / Orgabio Holdings Berhad ("Orgabio" or the "Company"), a leading instant beverage premix manufacturer in Malaysia, kicked off its financial year ending 30 June 2027 ("FY2027") with a stronger gross profit margin, a growing overseas revenue contribution and positive operating cash flow for the first quarter ended 30 September 2026 ("Q1 FY2027").

Orgabio Holdings Berhad

For Q1 FY2027, the Group recorded revenue of RM32.1 million, compared to RM39.1 million in the corresponding quarter last year ("Q1 FY2026"). The 17.73% year-on-year ("YoY") moderation was mainly attributable to lower revenue from the provision of instant beverage premix manufacturing services for third-party brand owners, particularly in the domestic market, while the manufacturing segment remained the Group's principal revenue contributor at RM31.9 million.

Notably, gross profit margin widened to 19.68% from 17.03% in Q1 FY2026, supported by stable raw material prices, better economies of scale and enhanced operational efficiency. As a result, gross profit was largely sustained at RM6.3 million, only 4.95% lower YoY despite the smaller revenue base.

The Group remained profitable, with net profit after tax ("PAT") of RM2.1 million, compared to RM2.7 million in Q1 FY2026.

Overseas markets continued to be a key growth driver for Orgabio. Overseas revenue rose 5.83% YoY to RM14.5 million from RM13.7 million, lifting its share of Group revenue to 45.0% from 35.0% a year earlier, while domestic revenue stood at RM17.7 million. The stronger export contribution underscores the Group's progress in diversifying its revenue base beyond Malaysia.

Quarter-on-quarter ("QoQ"), revenue grew 2.72% to RM32.1 million from RM31.3 million in Q4 FY2026, mainly supported by improved sales performance in the domestic market. Gross profit rose 3.55% QoQ to RM6.3 million from RM6.1 million, slightly outpacing revenue growth, with gross profit margin edging up to 19.68% from 19.52%. Profit before tax ("PBT") eased to RM3.0 million from RM3.5 million, mainly due to higher operating costs during the quarter.

Cash flow generation also improved meaningfully. Net cash generated from operating activities turned positive at RM1.4 million, a reversal from net cash used of RM1.1 million in Q1 FY2026, supported in part by lower inventory levels, which stood at RM11.6 million compared to RM15.0 million as at 30 June 2026.

As at 30 September 2026, Orgabio's balance sheet remained robust, with total assets of RM99.9 million and shareholders' equity of RM72.4 million, up from RM71.5 million as at 30 June 2026. Net assets per share stood at RM0.29. Cash and cash equivalents more than doubled to RM14.1 million from RM6.2 million as at 30 September 2025, comfortably exceeding total borrowings, which were further reduced to RM7.0 million from RM7.1 million as at 30 June 2026. During the quarter, Orgabio also rewarded shareholders with the payment of its previously declared interim single-tier dividend of 0.5 sen per share, amounting to RM1.24 million, on 28 September 2026.

Mr. Ean Yong Hien Voon, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of Orgabio Holdings Berhad commented: "We are encouraged by the improvement in our gross profitability and operational efficiency in Q1 FY2027. Despite softer domestic sales compared to the corresponding quarter last year, we expanded our gross profit margin, grew our overseas business and returned to positive operating cash flow. The sequential improvement in both revenue and gross profit is an encouraging sign as we move through the year. With cash comfortably exceeding our borrowings and a strengthened balance sheet, we are well placed to deepen relationships with existing brand owners, win new customers in domestic and international markets, and continue enhancing our manufacturing capabilities and product development."

Looking ahead, Orgabio remains positive on the outlook of the global coffee and beverage premix industry, supported by sustained consumer demand for convenient coffee products and the growing variety of coffee-based beverages. Evolving preferences for new flavours, premium coffee experiences and value-added beverage products continue to create opportunities for product innovation and diversification.

In Malaysia, instant coffee and ready-to-prepare coffee premixes remain popular for their convenience, while the country's established food and beverage manufacturing capabilities and halal certification framework support manufacturers in serving both domestic and international markets. Orgabio's JAKIM Halal certification further positions the Group to serve brand owners seeking halal-certified manufacturing partners.

As an established OEM/ODM manufacturer, Orgabio will continue to strengthen relationships with existing customers, secure new business opportunities and expand its customer base at home and abroad, while optimising production efficiency at its manufacturing facility and strengthening its product development initiatives. While remaining mindful of potential fluctuations in raw material prices and other operating costs, the Group will continue to exercise prudent cost management to mitigate potential pressures on its profit margins. The Board remains cautiously optimistic about the Group's prospects for FY2027.

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ABOUT ORGABIO HOLDINGS BERHAD

Orgabio Holdings Berhad ("Orgabio" or the "Company") was founded in 2002 by Dato' Ean Yong Tin Sin as a private label ("OEM" or "ODM") manufacturer specialising in coffee and food supplement premixes. Over the years, Orgabio has expanded into one of Malaysia's leading instant beverage premix OEM manufacturers, producing over 100 million sachets annually. The Company remains committed to its "customer first" principle, delivering high-quality, customised beverage solutions while continuously innovating to support its clients' growth in both domestic and international markets.

Issued By: Swan Consultancy Sdn. Bhd. on behalf of Orgabio Holdings Berhad

For more information, please contact:

Jazzmin Wan

Email: j.wan@swanconsultancy.biz

Renee Toh

Email: r.toh@swanconsultancy.biz

SOURCE: Orgabio Manufacturing Sendirian Berhad

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/orgabio-brews-stronger-margins-in-q1-fy2027-as-overseas-sales-climb-1401468