Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 27, 2026) - Philippe Cordeau, Lead Portfolio Manager, Next Edge Capital Corp. ("Next Edge"), along with members of their executive team, joined Graham MacKenzie, Managing Director, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to open the market and celebrate the launch of the Next Edge CIA Disciplined Growth Portfolio (TSX: PCD.UN).





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mZQrH0Pse-0

The Next Edge CIA Disciplined Growth Portfolio (the "Fund") is an actively managed, all-cap North American equity fund built on a "Growth At a Reasonable Price" strategy. The Fund targets companies compounding earnings above the market rate, spanning Micro Cap to Mega Cap issuers, while avoiding the full valuation risk typically associated with pure growth investing. The Fund draws on Philippe Cordeau's, who will serve as lead portfolio manager for the Fund, established track record and aims to deliver higher alpha with lower beta relative to the broader market.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/326124