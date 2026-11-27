Digital PCR (dPCR) and Real-time PCR (qPCR) Market worth $15.42 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Digital PCR (dPCR) and Real-time PCR (qPCR) Market is projected to reach USD 15.42 billion by 2031 from USD 10.53 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 7.9 % during the forecast period.

Browse 588 market data Tables and 58 Figures spread through 598 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'Digital PCR (dPCR) and Real-time PCR (qPCR) Market - Global Forecast to 2031'

Digital PCR (dPCR) and Real-time PCR (qPCR) Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2026-2031

2026-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 10.53 billion

USD 10.53 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 15.42 billion

USD 15.42 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 7.9%

Digital PCR (dPCR) and Real-time PCR (qPCR) Market Trends & Insights:

In 2025, North America accounted for the largest market share of 42.4%.

In 2025, the qPCR segment held the largest market share, 88.5%, by technology.

Clinical applications are expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.4% in the qPCR applications market during the forecast period.

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The market is driven by technological advancements in PCR instruments and reagents, the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, and the growing adoption of molecular diagnostics. Increasing applications of PCR technologies in oncology, genetic research, and personalized medicine are further supporting market growth. Additionally, advancements in multiplex PCR assays, automated molecular testing platforms, and digital PCR technologies are expected to improve testing accuracy, expand research applications, and support the adoption of PCR products and services across hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and academic research institutions.

The qPCR segment accounted for the largest share of the global dPCR and qPCR market in 2025.

Based on technology, the global digital PCR (dPCR) and real-time PCR (qPCR) market is segmented into qPCR and dPCR. In 2025, the qPCR segment accounted for the largest market share of 88.5%, driven by its widespread adoption in clinical diagnostics, infectious disease testing, oncology, and gene expression analysis. The availability of established qPCR platforms, cost-effective testing solutions, and extensive applications across hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, and research institutions supports its leading position. Meanwhile, the dPCR segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 10.1% during 2026-2031, supported by increasing demand for highly sensitive and precise nucleic acid quantification.

The clinical applications segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment of both the qPCR and dPCR markets, by application, from 2026 to 2031.

Based on application, the qPCR and dPCR markets are segmented into clinical applications, research applications, forensic applications, environmental applications, and other applications. During the forecast period, the clinical applications segment is expected to register the highest CAGR, driven by increasing demand for molecular diagnostics, rising incidence of infectious diseases and cancer, and growing adoption of precision medicine. Increasing applications in infectious disease testing, oncology testing, blood screening, and transplant diagnostics, along with advancements in assay sensitivity, multiplex detection, and automated PCR platforms, are expected to accelerate adoption across hospitals and diagnostic laboratories.

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North America accounted for the largest regional share of the global qPCR and dPCR market in 2025.

The global qPCR and dPCR market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2025, North America accounted for the largest share of the market, driven by the strong presence of leading molecular diagnostics companies, advanced healthcare infrastructure, substantial investments in pharmaceutical and biotechnology research, and widespread adoption of PCR technologies. The region benefits from increasing demand for infectious disease testing, oncology diagnostics, and precision medicine, along with the presence of established PCR instrument manufacturers and reagents & consumables suppliers. Expanding molecular testing capabilities and collaborations between diagnostic laboratories, pharmaceutical companies, and research institutions further strengthen the region's market position.

Key Players

Leading players in the Digital PCR (dPCR) and Real-time PCR (qPCR) companies include Danaher Corporation (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Takara Bio Inc. (Japan), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Abbott Laboratories (US), Eppendorf AG (Germany), Promega Corporation (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Endress+Hauser (Switzerland), bioMérieux (France), QuidelOrtho Corporation (US), Standard BioTools (US), Enzo Biochem, Inc. (US), JN Medsys Pte. Ltd. (Singapore), and Bioneer Corporation (South Korea).

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Digital PCR (dPCR) and Real-time PCR (qPCR) Market - Investment and Funding Scenario

Investment and Funding Context

The qPCR and dPCR market is witnessing continued investment in molecular diagnostics, digital PCR technologies, automated testing platforms, and precision medicine applications. In January 2025, Geneoscopy raised USD 105 million in Series C financing, led by Bio-Rad Laboratories, to support the commercialization of its colorectal cancer screening test, which utilizes Bio-Rad's Droplet Digital PCR technology. In 2025, Bio-Rad also expanded its digital PCR capabilities through the acquisition of Stilla Technologies. These investments reflect growing interest in advanced PCR platforms, high-sensitivity molecular testing, and expanding applications of PCR technologies in oncology diagnostics, infectious disease detection, and clinical research.

Revenue Shift Context

The qPCR and dPCR market is gradually shifting toward integrated molecular testing solutions that combine reagents & consumables, instruments, software, and specialized services. Traditional revenue streams from PCR reagents, assay kits, primers, probes, and instruments remain important; however, demand is increasingly supported by automated PCR workflows, multiplex testing capabilities, and high-precision nucleic acid quantification. Increasing investments in clinical diagnostics, oncology research, and pharmaceutical and biotechnology R&D are expanding opportunities for advanced PCR products and services.

This transition is also evident in strategic collaborations between molecular diagnostics companies and PCR technology providers. In May 2025, QIAGEN announced a commercial partnership with ID Solutions to expand its digital PCR assay portfolio for oncology research using QIAcuity platforms. In July 2025, Bio-Rad introduced new Droplet Digital PCR platforms, including QX Continuum and the QX700 series, to expand its capabilities across clinical diagnostics and life sciences research. Such developments indicate increasing demand for integrated PCR instruments, customized assays, automated testing workflows, and specialized molecular diagnostic solutions. As pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies expand their research activities, demand is expected to increase across PCR instruments, reagents & consumables, software, and associated services.

Mergers & Acquisitions

M&A activity in the qPCR and dPCR ecosystem during 2025-2026 has been driven by companies seeking to expand their molecular diagnostic capabilities, acquire advanced PCR technologies, strengthen research and clinical testing portfolios, and broaden specialized product offerings. Buyers are increasingly prioritizing technologies that enable higher testing sensitivity, improved automation, multiplex detection, and applications in oncology and infectious disease diagnostics. Strategic acquisitions are also supporting portfolio diversification and the integration of PCR technologies with broader molecular diagnostic capabilities.

DIGITAL PCR (DPCR) AND REAL-TIME PCR (QPCR) MARKET: MERGERS & ACQUISITIONS, JANUARY 2025-AUGUST 2026

Month & Year Deal Type Company 1 Company 2 Description July 2025 Acquisition Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US) Stilla Technologies (France) Bio-Rad completed the acquisition of Stilla Technologies to expand its digital PCR portfolio with advanced instruments, consumables, and assays for clinical diagnostics and research applications. February 2026 Business Combination Waters Corporation (US) Becton, Dickinson and Company (US) Waters completed the combination with BD's Biosciences and Diagnostic Solutions businesses, expanding its portfolio of molecular diagnostics, microbiology, laboratory automation, and other diagnostic technologies.

Company Revenue Share Details

The qPCR and dPCR market is characterized by the presence of established life sciences and molecular diagnostics companies, including Danaher Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Abbott Laboratories, QIAGEN N.V., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., and Agilent Technologies, Inc. These companies collectively represent a significant portion of the global qPCR and dPCR market, supported by their extensive portfolios of PCR instruments, reagents & consumables, software, and associated services. Danaher maintains a strong competitive position through its Cepheid molecular diagnostics business, while Roche and Thermo Fisher Scientific benefit from established PCR platforms, broad assay portfolios, and extensive relationships with hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, pharmaceutical companies, and research institutions.

Competition is increasingly shifting beyond conventional PCR instruments toward automated molecular testing platforms, multiplex assays, and advanced digital PCR technologies. Roche continues to strengthen its position through cobas molecular diagnostic solutions and PCR platforms, while Thermo Fisher Scientific offers QuantStudio instruments and TaqMan assays. QIAGEN supports molecular testing through its QIAcuity digital PCR platforms, and Bio-Rad competes through its Droplet Digital PCR technologies and expanding instrument portfolio. Continued investments in PCR automation, oncology diagnostics, high-throughput testing, and integrated molecular testing solutions are expected to shape competitive positioning and revenue opportunities across the qPCR and dPCR market.

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