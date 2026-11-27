MONTRÉAL, QC / ACCESS Newswire / November 27, 2026 / Loop Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq:LOOP) ("Loop"), a clean technology company accelerating the circular economy, today announced that it will host a corporate update conference call on Monday, November 30, 2026, at 8:45 a.m. Eastern Time.
Board Chairman Jeff Geygan, Interim Chief Executive Officer Adel Essaddam and Chief Financial Officer Spencer Hart will provide an update on the company's recent leadership transition, financing initiatives, strategic priorities and progress toward the commercialization of its technology, including the Infinite Loop India and Infinite Loop Europe joint ventures.
A live question-and-answer session will follow management's prepared remarks.
Conference Call Details
- Date: Monday, November 30, 2026
- Time: 8:45 a.m. Eastern Time
- North America (Toll-Free): +1 833-461-5787
- International (Toll): +1 585-542-9983
- UK (Local): +44 117 389 0104
- UK (Toll-Free): +44 808 196 8935
- Meeting ID: 347 046 623
Participants are encouraged to pre-register using the following link to receive a unique dial-in code and bypass operator wait times:
Conference Call Registration:
https://events.q4inc.com/analyst/347046623?pwd=99pFlFx3
A telephone replay will be available through December 7, 2026, at 9:45 a.m. Eastern Time.
Replay Dial-In (Toll-Free): +1 833-309-1852
Replay Meeting ID: 347 046 623
Investor Relations Contact
Kevin C. O'Dowd
Investor Relations
Loop Industries, Inc.
Tel: +1 (617) 755-4602
Email: kodowd@loopindustries.com
Website: www.loopindustries.com
SOURCE: Loop Industries, Inc.
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/clean-technology/loop-industries-to-host-corporate-update-conference-call-on-monday-november-30-202-1404326