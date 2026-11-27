MONTRÉAL, QC / ACCESS Newswire / November 27, 2026 / Loop Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq:LOOP) ("Loop"), a clean technology company accelerating the circular economy, today announced that it will host a corporate update conference call on Monday, November 30, 2026, at 8:45 a.m. Eastern Time.

Board Chairman Jeff Geygan, Interim Chief Executive Officer Adel Essaddam and Chief Financial Officer Spencer Hart will provide an update on the company's recent leadership transition, financing initiatives, strategic priorities and progress toward the commercialization of its technology, including the Infinite Loop India and Infinite Loop Europe joint ventures.

A live question-and-answer session will follow management's prepared remarks.

Conference Call Details

Date: Monday, November 30, 2026

Monday, November 30, 2026 Time: 8:45 a.m. Eastern Time

8:45 a.m. Eastern Time North America (Toll-Free): +1 833-461-5787

+1 833-461-5787 International (Toll): +1 585-542-9983

+1 585-542-9983 UK (Local): +44 117 389 0104

+44 117 389 0104 UK (Toll-Free): +44 808 196 8935

+44 808 196 8935 Meeting ID: 347 046 623

Participants are encouraged to pre-register using the following link to receive a unique dial-in code and bypass operator wait times:

Conference Call Registration:

https://events.q4inc.com/analyst/347046623?pwd=99pFlFx3

A telephone replay will be available through December 7, 2026, at 9:45 a.m. Eastern Time.

Replay Dial-In (Toll-Free): +1 833-309-1852

Replay Meeting ID: 347 046 623

Investor Relations Contact

Kevin C. O'Dowd

Investor Relations

Loop Industries, Inc.

Tel: +1 (617) 755-4602

Email: kodowd@loopindustries.com

Website: www.loopindustries.com

SOURCE: Loop Industries, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/clean-technology/loop-industries-to-host-corporate-update-conference-call-on-monday-november-30-202-1404326